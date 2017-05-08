A porn website is suing Miami Heat star Chris Bosh, and rat poop is involved

What were the odds that former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh would be back in the news related to erotic videos and rat poop?
Bosh has not appeared in a game for the Heat since Feb 9, 2016 due to his blood-clot issues but he’s back in the headlines this week -- unfortunately.
Bosh is being sued by a porn company related to the rental of his palatial beach mansion in Pacific Palisades, Calif., according to a TMZ.com report Monday. Brigham and Colette Fields, owners of the erotic video website X-Art, filed suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleging that the 10,755-square foot Bosh abode they rented from Bosh in December 2016 suffered from toxic mold, rat droppings, plumbing leaks and sketchy Internet access.
The suit contends the Fields “had to seek medical assistance for sickness and rashes.” No word whether any porn actors were similarly beset as they went about plying their craft.
The Fields are seeking the return of a $92,000 security deposit and unspecified other damages from Bosh and his wife, Adrienne.
Bosh, 33, remains on the Heat roster but was inactive the entire 2016-17 season after missing large chunks of the previous two seasons related to blood clots. The Heat is expected to sever ties this summer with Bosh, who has mentioned an intention to try to resume his NBA career elsewhere.
Comments