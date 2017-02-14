Greg Monroe, Michael Beasley provide the offense in Bucks' win over Pistons

As far as scoring goes, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker have consistently shouldered a huge load for the Milwaukee Bucks this season, scoring over 40 percent of the team's points. So with Parker sidelined by a torn left ACL, a low-scoring night from Antetokounmpo might spell trouble for the Bucks.
Antetokounmpo indeed struggled on Monday night, going 2 of 9 for just eight points - his lowest output of the season when playing at least 10 minutes. However, his paltry point total was anything but problematic as Milwaukee rolled to a 102-89 victory over the Detroit Pistons at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.
That's because the Bucks got huge contributions from other sources, namely Greg Monroe and Michael Beasley. That duo combined for 48 points on 22-of-28 shooting. Monroe finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds and Beasley chipped in 23 points, four assists and three rebounds.
Beasley got hot quickly, pouring in 10 points in the first quarter on 5-of-5 shooting. Monroe then took his turn in the second with 13 points in the period to help Milwaukee take a 51-34 advantage into the half. The game never got close again, as the Bucks cruised to their second successive victory with one game remaining before the All-Star break.
As instrumental as they were offensively, Monroe and Beasley didn't just get the job done at that end of the court. Together they spearheaded Milwaukee's active, effective play on defense, each coming up with three steals. As a team, the Bucks forced 17 Pistons turnovers leading to 19 points, taking advantage of what looked like a fatigued Detroit team one day removed from a hard-fought win in Toronto.
Tony Snell added 16 points in the victory and Khris Middleton played 18 minutes off the bench and showed off some vintage shooting skills, making multiple smooth jumpers on the way to 11 points.
Detroit got 26 points from Marcus Morris and 21 points, 12 rebounds from Andre Drummond in the loss.
