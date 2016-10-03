For Heat, Pat Riley, 'social' grace a lesson in today's NBA

Pat Riley recalls a time when if a man wanted to say something to another man, he would say it directly to another man.
This most definitely is not one of those times.
Which is why the Miami Heat, like so many other teams, find themselves vigilant when it comes to social media and those within their sphere.
Sometimes, it's just to make sure the kids are being all right, because Hassan Whiteside sure likes to have himself a good time on Snapchat.
Other times, it's about monitoring messages delivered to the masses without any type of organizational filter - or advance notice.
In recent days, the Heat have been like the rest of the team's followers, receiving missives from Chris Bosh through his blog and his access to the Uninterrupted digital network.
It is a world that Riley accepts is changing, and yet one that he is concerned turns the professional way of conducting business into something far different.
"The players are changing," Riley said. "Every day their attitudes are changing, every day. And I'm not saying they're bad attitudes. But their approach to the game is a lot different.
"The platform in which a player plays now, which is basketball, is being compromised by a lot of things they want to do off the court and the notoriety and posting things and tweets and Instagram and Snapchat and building a brand and pretty much saying whatever you want to say and putting yourself in a position for whatever you want to improve your brand."
And the branding is real. For all he has done with his blocked shots and dunks, Whiteside has a similar following on Snapchat.
"I just feel like I made a couple of videos and people really enjoy it," Whiteside said. "I was just kind of sharing it throughout my day and sharing my life and I think I kind of caught people off guard, that I'm that kind of person. I guess I'm always looking angry or I'm always looking like a different way (on the court), but I think it really caught people off guard."
While Riley's comments came in advance of Bosh's recent blog and video posts, they came as he looked ahead to another season of social media being front and center in the NBA, even on his roster. That's where he hopes there can be limits.
"You've got to remember the integrity. You have to be impeccable with your word to the game," the Heat president said, "and that you can't really let anything else distract you from the platform in which 30 owners allow you to play, to win, to make a lot of money, to have a great future."
Whiteside said he is duly appreciative and doesn't see his volume posting as a conflict with his day job.
"I never feel like anything I post creates issues," he said. "I basically show people my day. It's pretty consistent, with video games, random swims in the pool, more video games and different quotes."
The difference with Whiteside is that this season he is being cast as a leading man, a leading man entrusted in July with a four-year, $98 million contract.
He said appreciates such standing.
"I just don't get caught up in anonymous stuff, people that's talking bad about you on Twitter, or just people trying to get attention," he said. "That's something I've learned better from, guys just talking just to be talking."
If Whiteside is the Heat's Snapchat superstar, second-year guard Josh Richardson is a close second when it comes to volumes of Snapchat video posts.
He said he appreciates being true to himself and also Heat culture.
"If I think something's funny, I'm going to post it," Richardson said. "I mean, I don't post anything like vulgar. Like I know I don't want that to be my image. I don't post anything that I wouldn't want my mom to see.
"I have a good filter for myself, so I don't really have to worry about getting in trouble, because I just filter it myself."
Whiteside is a bit less filtered, but, he said, always true to his fun-loving self.
"Man, whatever I'm doing, I'm pretty much just showing it. It just kind of comes," he said. "They just love it. They don't think I post enough. So, it's like, man, I just Snap when it comes."
For his part, Riley appreciates that selling their personalities allows players to sell themselves. And, yes, he accepts it will remain a part of the league going forward.
"Player empowerment and player entitlement today is at an all-time high," he said. "And that's just the way it is. And I think it's driven somewhat by the league, and the marketing of the league and the marketing of player images and everything. And I don't think it's bad. I think it's great for the sport. The sport is better than it's ever been."
Even if it means having Whiteside regularly posting about "snake checks," his ongoing search for figurative (we think) snakes lying in wait.
"No way you're catching all the snakes," Whiteside laughed. "I don't think all the snakes ever will be caught."
Amid that ongoing search, amid the social-media posts of his players, amid the wait for the next Chris Bosh post, Riley said what matters is that the game never came becomes secondary. That's where he draws his line.
"The one thing that counts and the last thing that means something and matters is what you do out on the court with your team," he said. "And all this other stuff, it's like an image, it's like reflection of maybe who you want to be and how you see yourself.
"But what do you want to be on the court? That's what it comes down to. If you want to be a champion, then, man, you've got to discipline yourself. And when you can get guys that know how to do both, now you've got yourself something special."
Comments