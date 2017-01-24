Desoto to hold racing Saturday

Desoto Speedway will be in action again Saturday night with the Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series. It will be the first race of the season for the winged sprint cars. Also on tap will be a 50-lap Sportsman race, which will determine the 2016 championship between Brooke Storer and Roger Welch, who ended last year tied for first place.
There also will be Mini Stocks, TQ Midgets and Bombers. Front gates open at 4:30 p.m., with racing starting at 7 p.m.
Desoto Speedway is at 21050 State Road 64 E. in Bradenton.
Comments