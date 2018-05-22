He's one of MLB's top prospects. Now he's making his debut for this baseball team.

The Tampa Bay Rays promoted one of Major League Baseball's top prospects Tuesday.
Shortstop Willy Adames, rated the No. 16-ranked prospect in MLB Pipeline's rankings, was called up to make his MLB debut with Joey Wendle going on the paternity list.
Adames is batting fifth in Tuesday night's lineup against the Boston Red Sox.
The Rays acquired the 22-year-old when they traded David Price to the Detroit Tigers in 2014. Adames hit .277 at Triple-A Durham last season.
In 40 games this season with Durham, Adames has hit .311 with 12 extra-base hits.
Comments