The Tampa Bay Rays struggle with attendance. Former star Evan Longoria has a solution

Former Tampa Bay Rays star Evan Longoria told the Tampa Bay Times he thinks the Rays should move. In this file photo, Longoria, now with the San Francisco Giants, smiles in front of teammate Buster Posey after Longoria's three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, April 29, 2018, in San Francisco. Marcio Jose Sanchez Associated Press