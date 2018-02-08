Rays set to announce preferred stadium location, commissioner says

The Tampa Bay Rays are ready to announce their preferred stadium location, a Hillsborough County commissioner says.
According to Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagen, the baseball team is set to announce that Ybor City is its preferred site for a new stadium, Spectrum Bay News 9 reports.
The Rays have scheduled a press conference for 1:30 p.m. Friday. More details and a potential formal announcement could come at that time.
In a tweet, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said he believes the Rays’ current Tropicana Field is the best option and that the situation is still “unfolding.” He said he’s prepared to plan for what St. Petersburg would do if the team relocated.
This is the process unfolding as envisioned in order to keep the Rays in TB. The easy part is picking a favorite site. Hard part is figuring out the rest. I believe the Trop site is the best future home for the Rays, but we will also begin to master plan the site w/o a stadium.— Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) February 8, 2018
But Hagen said Ybor City is a perfect fit for the Rays, a ballclub that has been itching to move away from its current stadium for the past several few years.
“It’s a perfect location that will be a catalyst for economic development as well,” Hagen said. “And so that is why the team is going to announce (Friday) that this is their preferred site.”
The Rays will celebrate their 20th anniversary in the upcoming 2018 season.
A Rays spokeswoman declined to comment on the situation, Spectrum Bay News 9 reports.
Rays may be moving to Ybor??? Yikes— Ashley Gauci (@AshleyGauci) February 9, 2018
Anyone still saying the Rays should stay in St. Pete is just delirious— Rzr (@rmitchell13_) February 9, 2018
I’m sure the rays in tampa will attract so many fans from Tampa and Orlando ....not. Especially in Ybor— Steve (@stephendeez) February 9, 2018
Ridiculous, too bad we don't have a mayor that would stand up for St. Pete to keep the Rays here, embarrassing, total lack of leadership by Kriseman!— Robert Dlugozima (@StPeteDoog) February 9, 2018
