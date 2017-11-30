Tampa Bay Rays

Rays trade reliever Boxberger to Diamondbacks

Herald staff, wires

November 30, 2017 01:03 PM

PHOENIX

The Tampa Bay Rays have traded relief pitcher Brad Boxberger to the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor league right-hander Curtis Taylor.

The teams announced the deal Thursday.

Boxberger, 29, was an AL All-Star in 2015, when he led the league with 41 saves, but has battled injuries the past two seasons. He went 4-4 with a 3.38 ERA in 30 games last season while dealing with a right flexor strain.

Boxberger is 17-20 with a 3.19 ERA over six seasons with San Diego and Tampa Bay.

The 22-year-old Taylor went 3-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 13 starts for Single-A Kane County last season, his second in the Diamondbacks’ system.

