Rays trade Motter, Shaffer to Mariners, announce 2017 spring training schedule

1:04 Manatee County college football viewing guide to Week 12 Pause

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

1:00 Samoset students set off to read 6,000 books

3:25 Firefighters from across the country fighting wildfire burning near edge of Georgia communities

0:57 Tiny bottle-fed tiger, now weighs 100 pounds on his first birthday

3:02 She wants to be the first deaf ‘Top Chef’

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

8:44 More about new dinosaur exhibit at South Florida Museum

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake