Rays trade Motter, Shaffer to Mariners, announce 2017 spring training schedule

The Tampa Bay Rays have traded infielder/outfielders Taylor Motter and Richie Shaffer to the Seattle Mariners for minor leaguers Dalton Kelly, Andrew Kittredge and Dylan Thompson.
The deal was among the moves Tampa Bay made in setting its 40-man roster before the reserve list deadline Friday night.
Motter made his major league debut this year, batting .188 in 34 games over two stints with the Rays. Shaffer appeared in 51 games over the past two seasons, hitting .213.
Kelly is a 22-year-old first baseman who spent the past season with Class-A Clinton, where he hit .293 with 30 doubles, seven home runs and 58 RBIs. Kittredge, 26, and Thompson, 20, are right-handed pitchers.
Meanwhile, the Rays added right-handed minor league pitchers Chih-Wei Hu, Austin Pruitt, Jaime Schultz, Ryne Stanek and Hunter Wood, left-handed pitcher Jose Alvarado and infielders Willy Adames and Daniel Robertson to their 40-man roster.
Right-handed reliever Steve Geltz, who split last season between the Rays and Triple-A Durham, was designated for assignment. Left-hander John Lamb, acquired this month from the Cincinnati Reds for cash, was released.
Rays 2017 spring training schedule
Date, Opponent, Location, Time
Feb. 24, Twins, Fort Myers, 7:05
Feb. 25, PIRATES, PORT CHARLOTTE, 1:05
Feb. 26, RED SOX, PORT CHARLOTTE, 1:05
Feb. 27, Phillies, Clearwater, 1:05
Feb. 28, TWINS, PORT CHARLOTTE, 1:05
Mar 1, PHILLIES, PORT CHARLOTTE, 1:05
Mar 2, Red Sox, Fort Myers, 1:05
Mar 3, TIGERS, PORT CHARLOTTE, 1:05
Mar 4, ORIOLES, PORT CHARLOTTE, 1:05
Mar 5, Blue Jays, Dunedin, 1:07
Mar 7, Yankees, Tampa, 1:05
Mar 8, COLOMBIA, PT CHARLOTTE, 6:35
Mar 9, PIRATES, PORT CHARLOTTE, 1:05
Mar 10, Pirates, Bradenton, 1:05
Mar 11, Red Sox, Fort Myers 1:05
Mar 12, BLUE JAYS, PT CHARLOTTE, 1:05
Mar 13, Twins, Fort Myers, 1:05
Mar 14, YANKEES, PORT CHARLOTTE, 1:05
Mar 14, Orioles, Sarasota, 1:05
Mar 15, RED SOX, PORT CHARLOTTE, 1:05
Mar 17, TWINS, PORT CHARLOTTE, 1:05
Mar 18, Blue Jays, Dunedin, 1:07
Mar 19, PHILLIES, PT CHARLOTTE, 1:05
Mar 20, PIRATES, PORT CHARLOTTE, 1:05
Mar 21, Pirates, Bradenton, 1:05
Mar 22, Orioles, Sarasota, 6:05
Mar 23, YANKEES, PORT CHARLOTTE, 1:05
Mar 24, Pirates, Bradenton, 1:05
Mar 25, RED SOX, PORT CHARLOTTE, 1:05
Mar 26, Yankees, Tampa, 1:05
Mar 28, Twins, Fort Myers, 1:05
Mar 29, ORIOLES, PORT CHARLOTTE, 1:05
Mar 30, TWINS, PORT CHARLOTTE, 1:05
Mar 31, Phillies, Clearwater, 1:05
ASSOCIATED PRESS
