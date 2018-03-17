Future sluggers have a field day at Bradenton’s Pirate City

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 109 Pirates' Rodriguez, starters off to solid start this spring in Bradenton Pause 32 The Pittsburgh Pirates begin spring training workouts at Pirate City 59 Ivan Nova discusses decision to re-sign with Pirates 161 Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins 3-2 win over the Pirates on Sunday 32 Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin discusses his kids sports views 30 Pirates Jon Niese explains his delivery speed after Thursday's start 23 Pirates starter Francisco Liriano discusses Monday's rough outing 78 Juan Nicasio has strong outing for Pittsburgh Pirates 52 No shortage of big league prospects at Pirates camp 23 Ron Necciai Day to honor baseball history Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Local youngsters ages 5 to 12 participated on Saturday, March 17, in the Play Ball baseball clinic at Pirate City in Bradenton, spring home of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates partnered with Major League Baseball for the Grapefruit League event to provide instruction from Pirates minor league players, coaches and staff. MLB

Local youngsters ages 5 to 12 participated on Saturday, March 17, in the Play Ball baseball clinic at Pirate City in Bradenton, spring home of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates partnered with Major League Baseball for the Grapefruit League event to provide instruction from Pirates minor league players, coaches and staff. MLB