Future sluggers have a field day at Bradenton’s Pirate City

If smiling faces are an indication, Saturday’s Play Ball baseball clinic at Pirate City in Bradenton was a home run for more than 100 happy, youthful participants.
The Pittsburgh Pirates partnered with Major League Baseball to offer the free event at the team’s spring headquarters. Minor league players, coaches and staff provided instruction to youngsters ages 5 to 12.
The @Pirates know how to have fun! #PlayBall pic.twitter.com/uJ1WWcByvs— Play Ball (@PlayBall) March 17, 2018
The Play Ball program also is described as a collaborative initiative between MLB, USA Baseball and USA Softball.
Some serious game faces. #PlayBall pic.twitter.com/GdoiedhBsu— Play Ball (@PlayBall) March 17, 2018
Play Ball, according to the Pirates and MLB, is “designed to encourage widespread participation in all forms of baseball activities among all age groups, especially youth. The new program highlights the many ways baseball can be played, including outside of the traditionally organized baseball leagues and tournaments.”
Give your Little Leaguers a chance to live out their @MLB dreams with Little League Days. Find more on the events coming to your area at https://t.co/Mahubkvphx! #PlayBall pic.twitter.com/EZoEmyEwaz— Little League (@LittleLeague) March 14, 2018
