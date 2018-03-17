Future sluggers have a field day at Bradenton’s Pirate City

More Videos

Pirates' Rodriguez, starters off to solid start this spring in Bradenton 109

Pirates' Rodriguez, starters off to solid start this spring in Bradenton

Pause
The Pittsburgh Pirates begin spring training workouts at Pirate City 32

The Pittsburgh Pirates begin spring training workouts at Pirate City

Ivan Nova discusses decision to re-sign with Pirates 59

Ivan Nova discusses decision to re-sign with Pirates

Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins 3-2 win over the Pirates on Sunday 161

Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins 3-2 win over the Pirates on Sunday

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin discusses his kids sports views 32

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin discusses his kids sports views

Pirates Jon Niese explains his delivery speed after Thursday's start 30

Pirates Jon Niese explains his delivery speed after Thursday's start

Pirates starter Francisco Liriano discusses Monday's rough outing 23

Pirates starter Francisco Liriano discusses Monday's rough outing

Juan Nicasio has strong outing for Pittsburgh Pirates 78

Juan Nicasio has strong outing for Pittsburgh Pirates

No shortage of big league prospects at Pirates camp 52

No shortage of big league prospects at Pirates camp

Ron Necciai Day to honor baseball history 23

Ron Necciai Day to honor baseball history

Local youngsters ages 5 to 12 participated on Saturday, March 17, in the Play Ball baseball clinic at Pirate City in Bradenton, spring home of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates partnered with Major League Baseball for the Grapefruit League event to provide instruction from Pirates minor league players, coaches and staff. MLB
Local youngsters ages 5 to 12 participated on Saturday, March 17, in the Play Ball baseball clinic at Pirate City in Bradenton, spring home of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates partnered with Major League Baseball for the Grapefruit League event to provide instruction from Pirates minor league players, coaches and staff. MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates

Future sluggers have a field day at Bradenton’s Pirate City

By Tom Alberts

talberts@bradenton.com

March 17, 2018 09:44 PM

If smiling faces are an indication, Saturday’s Play Ball baseball clinic at Pirate City in Bradenton was a home run for more than 100 happy, youthful participants.

The Pittsburgh Pirates partnered with Major League Baseball to offer the free event at the team’s spring headquarters. Minor league players, coaches and staff provided instruction to youngsters ages 5 to 12.

The Play Ball program also is described as a collaborative initiative between MLB, USA Baseball and USA Softball.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Play Ball, according to the Pirates and MLB, is “designed to encourage widespread participation in all forms of baseball activities among all age groups, especially youth. The new program highlights the many ways baseball can be played, including outside of the traditionally organized baseball leagues and tournaments.”

Tom Alberts: 941745-7040, @alberts_tom

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Pirates' Rodriguez, starters off to solid start this spring in Bradenton 109

Pirates' Rodriguez, starters off to solid start this spring in Bradenton

Pause
The Pittsburgh Pirates begin spring training workouts at Pirate City 32

The Pittsburgh Pirates begin spring training workouts at Pirate City

Ivan Nova discusses decision to re-sign with Pirates 59

Ivan Nova discusses decision to re-sign with Pirates

Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins 3-2 win over the Pirates on Sunday 161

Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins 3-2 win over the Pirates on Sunday

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin discusses his kids sports views 32

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin discusses his kids sports views

Pirates Jon Niese explains his delivery speed after Thursday's start 30

Pirates Jon Niese explains his delivery speed after Thursday's start

Pirates starter Francisco Liriano discusses Monday's rough outing 23

Pirates starter Francisco Liriano discusses Monday's rough outing

Juan Nicasio has strong outing for Pittsburgh Pirates 78

Juan Nicasio has strong outing for Pittsburgh Pirates

No shortage of big league prospects at Pirates camp 52

No shortage of big league prospects at Pirates camp

Ron Necciai Day to honor baseball history 23

Ron Necciai Day to honor baseball history

Pirates' Rodriguez, starters off to solid start this spring in Bradenton

View More Video