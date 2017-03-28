Pirates Q&A with Gerrit Cole

Three questions for ...
Gerrit Cole
How important is March Madness to you as a UCLA guy?
“It’s a big deal being a Bruin fan for sure. I grew up, not really watching as much college basketball as maybe some other people, but we had the Lakers and they were pretty good when I was growing up. So I’m a big Kobe and Shaq guy. But when I went to UCLA, the basketball program is just so entrenched in the legacy of the school. You can’t help but just fall in love with Pauley Pavilion and root for the Bruins.”
Being from the West Coast, what was it like learning how to surf and it being something you still like to do today?
“It took me a long time. It’s not an easy sport. I grew up with my buddy, Ryan, surfing. His dad would take us all the time and my other buddy, Tyler, his dad would take us surfing, too. I just kind of fell in love beach and have never really left.”
How did getting married to your longtime girlfriend, Amy Crawford, change your perspective on life?
“I think you view it through a little bit of a different lens once you tie the knot, but I’m lucky to have a really good one and we’ve been together awhile. We always joked that things haven’t really changed that much. But it’s been a tremendous offseason and it was a lot of fun.”
Faces of LECOM Park
Jack Conarchy
Job title: Camera operator
Residency: St. Petersburg
Hometown: Chicago
Years at the park: First year
Fans of the Game
Bill and Bev Van Duzer
Residency: Sarasota
Hometown: Pittsburgh
How long they’ve been fans: 60 years
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments