Red Sox rout Pirates 9-2 at LECOM Park

Game recap
Red Sox 9, Pirates 1
Pirates record: 19-10
Key inning: For a second straight day, the first inning was the key to the game. This time, though, it was the visitors that benefited. The Red Sox struck for six runs off two home runs — by Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. — and a two-run triple.
Pirates’ big bat: John Jaso went 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored.
Pirates’ starter watch: Drew Hutchison threw 92 pitches in 3 2/3 innings, while allowing nine runs and 10 hits. The Red Sox batted around in a first inning that saw them score six runs off Hutchison.
What Drew Hutchison said: “It’s extremely frustrating to have an opportunity and not perform to the level you expect yourself to perform to.”
What Neal Huntington said: “We have five starters. By the time we make that final announcement, we have five starters who we are comfortable with. Gerrit (Cole) gets the opening day. Ivan (Nova) gets the home opener. Jameson (Taillon) and Chad (Kuhl) are going to pitch two important games for us, and whoever the pitcher that fills that last spot in the rotation, they’re going to throw big games for us.”
Roster moves: Steven Brault and Gift Ngoepe were optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis, and Josh Lindblom and Jason Rogers were reassigned to minor league camp.
Up next
Who: Phillies (12-16) at Pirates (19-10)
Where: Bradenton
When: 1:05 p.m.
Starting pitchers: Pittsburgh’s Gerrit Cole is expected to start against Philadelphia’s’ Luis Garcia. Cole, who is tabbed as the Pirates’ opening day starter, threw 98 pitches over seven innings in a minor league game at Pirate City last Friday in his most recent outing.
Expected Pirates to pitch: Trevor Williams, A.J. Schugel and Jared Hughes.
Tickets
On days there is no home game, the ticket office at LECOM Park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weekdays) and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturdays). The ticket office is closed on Sundays.
On days there is a Pirates spring training home game, the ticket office is open from 9 a.m. until 30 minutes after the final out.
Pricing
Infield box/infield reserve: $28
Baseline box: $24
Grandstand: $17
Left field bleachers: $17
Note: Add $3 to the listed price if ticket purchase is on the day of the game.
