Southeast’s Michael Suchy homers in Pirates’ tie with Blue Jays

Game recap
Pirates 11, Blue Jays 11
Pirates record: 14-7-1
Key inning: First, in the top of the ninth inning, the Blue Jays turned a one-run deficit into a three-run lead. But in the bottom of the frame, the Pirates salvaged a tie with RBI doubles by Gift Ngoepe and Anderson Feliz, and a game-tying single by Austin Meadows.
Pirates’ big bat: Southeast alumnus Michael Suchy, who was one of Pittsburgh’s daily players to bring over from minor-league spring training, belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game at 7-7.
Pirates’ starter watch: In his second outing of the Grapefruit League season, Gerrit Cole faced the minimum through three innings before surrendering a solo homer during the fourth. He finished after five innings, allowing one run.
What Clint Hurdle said: “(Gerrit Cole) maintained velocity. I thought it was executed very well, located very well, good finish to it — all of his pitches today. I thought he had good stuff. He threw the changeup when he wanted to, curveball played, threw a few sliders, moved the fastball around. I thought it was a very good outing.”
What Neal Huntington said: “The focus at this point is to get to the visa process. (Jung-ho Kang) continues to work hard and work out on his own. The challenge is he’s in a cold-weather city. We continue to stay in touch with him. He’s doing everything that he can do.”
Roster moves: None.
Up next
Who: Pirates (14-7-1) at Rays (11-9)
Where: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte
When: Monday, 1:05 p.m.
Starting pitchers: Jameson Taillon will be on the mound against Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell. Taillon has gotten back on track after allowing two runs in his Grapefruit League debut. He’s allowed only one run in his six innings since.
Expected Pirates to pitch: Edgar Santana and Wade LeBlanc are both scheduled to pitch after Taillon.
Tickets
On days there is no home game, the ticket office at LECOM Park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weekdays) and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturdays). The ticket office is closed on Sundays.
On days there is a Pirates spring training home game, the ticket office is open from 9 a.m. until 30 minutes after the final out.
Pricing
Infield box/infield reserve: $28
Baseline box: $24
Grandstand: $17
Left field bleachers: $17
Note: Add $3 to the listed price if ticket purchase is on the day of the game.
