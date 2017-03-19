Gerrit Cole takes mound for Pirates against Blue Jays in Bradenton

Gerrit Cole is making his second Grapefruit League start of the spring — and first since March 3 against the Orioles — at 1:05 p.m. Sunday when the Pirates host the Blue Jays at LECOM Park. The starting pitcher went two innings in his spring training debut without allowing a run, then threw three scoreless frames against the Dominican Republic on March 8. Jared Hughes, Antonio Bastardo, Tony Watson and Daniel Hudson are all scheduled to pitch in relief.
Pittsburgh’s lineup is mostly without other regulars. Francisco Cervelli is batting third and catching, and David Freese is in the cleanup spot and playing first base. Sarasota native Joey Terdoslavich is batting sixth and playing right field.
Former Pirate Steve Pearce is in the heart of Toronto’s Sunday lineup, batting third and playing first base. Jose Bautista remains away from the team for the World Baseball Classic, and former MVP Josh Donaldson is still sidelined by an injury.
