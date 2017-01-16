‘Early birds’ have chance for the best Pirates spring training tickets

Single game tickets for Pittsburgh Pirates spring training games in Bradenton will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
Tickets will be available at the McKechnie Field box office, online at www.Pirates.com, or by calling 877-893-2827.
The Pirates will offer an online only “Early Bird” pre-sale opportunity 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.
The “Early Bird” pre-sale is a chance for the general public to get the best possible seats to the game of their choice.
“Early Bird” presale ticket prices will be:
- Infield Box (Box 1-14) $33
- Infield Reserve $33
- Baseline Box (Box 15-22) $29
- Left Field bleachers $22
- Grandstand $22
Fans purchasing their tickets in person at McKechnie Field on January 21 can enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast and coffee while supplies last.
The McKechnie Field box office hours from Jan. 21-March 29 will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays when there is not a Pirates home game. The box office will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. when there is not a home game and closed on Sundays when there is no home game. Day of game box office hours will be 9:00 a.m. until 30 minutes after the final out.
Jan. 21 is also the first opportunity for fans to visit the Pirates Clubhouse store at McKechnie Field. The store will be open during the same hours as the McKechnie Field box office.
For more information about Pirates Spring Training or the Bradenton Marauders, call 941-747-3031, visitwww.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.
Comments