Pirates sign two minor league free agents

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Wednesday that they have signed two minor league free agent pitchers. The two players are also invited to Major League spring training, the team said.
Dan Runzler, a left-handed pitcher, has a big-league record of 4-2 with a 3.86 ERA. He made 89 appearances, including one start, in parts of four seasons (2009-12) with the San Francisco Giants. He was a non-roster invitee to the Minnesota Twins last season and began the year with Triple-A Rochester. After being released in June, Runzler signed with the independent Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League.
Righthander Jason Stoffel had a 3-5 record with 24 saves, which led all Orioles’ minor leaguers, and a 2.44 ERA in 55 appearances for Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk. He has a career record in the minors of 28-22 with 116 saves and a 3.34 ERA. He also was a 2012 mid- and post-season all-star in the Texas League while pitching for Corpus Christi, and a 2013 mid-season all-star in the Pacific Coast League while playing for Oklahoma City. He made his professional debut with the Arizona League Giants. San Francisco originally picked him in the 2009 First-Year Player Draft.
