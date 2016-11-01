The Pirates return to Bradenton in the spring. Here’s who and when they’ll be playing.

The Pittsburgh Pirates return to spring training action in Bradenton on Feb. 25, when they open Grapefruit League play with games against the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Orioles game will be at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, and the game against the Rays will be in Port Charlotte.
The 32-game Florida schedule consists of 18 home games, include a March 8 exhibition against the Dominican Republic as it prepares for the World Baseball Classic.
Five of the Pirates’ final six Grapefruit League games will be at played in McKechnie. That will include back-to-back night games against the Minnesota Twins on March 27 and the Boston Red Sox on March 28. Both games will start at 6:05 p.m.
Other highlights of the home schedule include games against 2016 playoff teams Baltimore (Feb. 25, March 3, March 15 and March 17); Toronto (Feb. 28, and March 19); and Boston (March 4 and March 28). Also, the New York Yankees will make one trip to Bradenton, on March 6; and the hometown Tampa Bay Rays will visit on (March 10, March 21 and March 24).
The Pirates will complete their spring schedule with two exhibition games March 31 and April 1 in Montreal against Toronto.
Season tickets for the Pirates go on sale Nov. 28. Also available that day will be a special Weekend Package for five weekend home games against the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers.
Individual tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the McKechnie Field Box Office, online at pirates.com/springtraining, or by calling (877) 893-2827.
Comments