Pirates acquire Dragmire from Toronto

The Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday acquired right-handed pitcher Brady Dragmire from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations, said Neal Huntington, the Pirates executive vice president and general manager.
The 23-year-old Dragmire, who was selected by Toronto in the 17th round of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft, spent the entire 2016 season with Double-A New Hampshire of the Eastern League, where he was 4-6 with one save, a 4.38 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 45 relief appearances.
Dragmire has a career record of 12-19 with 10 saves, a 3.60 ERA and 198 strikeouts in 158 appearances (eight starts) in the minor leagues. At the conclusion of the 2015 season, he pitched for the Salt River Rafters of the Arizona Fall League, where he appeared in nine games and posted a 0.82 ERA after allowing one earned run in 11 innings of work.
To make room for Dragmire on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Phil Coke was designated for assignment.
