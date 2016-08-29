Marauders fall behind early, lose to Hammerheads, 5-3

The Jupiter Hammerheads jumped out to a four-run lead in the top of the first inning, and the Bradenton Marauders were never able to catch up in a 5-3 loss on Monday at McKechnie Field.
Marauders starting pitcher Austin Coley gave up a three-run double to Avery Romero in the first. Coley settled down after that, allowing four earned runs on seven hits in five innings.
Jerrick Suiter was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Marauders.
Up next: The Marauders continue their three-game series with the Hammerheads on Tuesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ... Live streaming audio will be available online at www.BradentonMarauders.com, via TuneIn, and on the MiLB First Pitch App.
