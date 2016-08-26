Bradenton Marauders end road trip with 3-2 loss to Jupiter Hammerheads

The Bradenton Marauders outhit the Jupiter Hammerheads 10-6 on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough in a 3-2 loss in the series finale at Roger Dean Stadium.
The Marauders scored first in the top of the third on Connor Joe’s infield single with the bases loaded. But the Hammerheads responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning and never relinquished the lead.
The Marauders rallied in the ninth, with Christian Kelly scoring on Tito Polo’s two-out single. But with runners on the corners, Jordan Luplow struck out to end the game.
Up next: The Marauders return to McKechnie Field on Friday night to start a six-game homestand. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. against the Charlotte Stone Crabs. ... Live streaming audio will be available online at www.BradentonMarauders.com, via TuneIn, and on the MiLB First Pitch App.
HERALD STAFF REPORT
