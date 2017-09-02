Bradenton Marauders

September 2, 2017 11:56 PM

Marauders finish delayed game with a victory and win nightcap

Herald staff report

Port Charlotte

Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Alfredo Reyes with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Bradenton Marauders beat the Charlotte Stone Crabs 1-0 on Saturday.

Reyes scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Bradenton starter Bret Helton went eight scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out seven and walking one. Yunior Montero (6-4) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Dalton Moats (6-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Reyes doubled and singled in the win.

The Stone Crabs were held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Marauders’ staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

The Marauders completed Friday’s suspended game earlier Saturday, defeating the host Charlotte Stone Crabs 5-0.

The Marauders rallied for two runs in the seventh inning to break a scoreless tie and added three runs in the ninth to seal the victory.

Bradenton’s James Marvel earned his first win on the mound, firing a two-hitter over six innings.

Hayes led the Marauders’ offense, going 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs. Casey Hughston added solo home run in the seventh inning. Will Craig and Ty Moore also contributed RBIs.

On Sunday, the two teams meet at 10:30 a.m. at LECOM Park for the season finale for the two Florida State League teams.

Up next

Who: Charlotte (38-27) at Bradenton (31-32)

When: Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton

Starting pitchers: TBD

Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com

Related content

Bradenton Marauders

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Palmetto beats Manatee for first time since 2004 0:48

Palmetto beats Manatee for first time since 2004

Pause
Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:13

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

Former addicts recall Narcan experiences as Manatee County plans to increase supply 3:49

Former addicts recall Narcan experiences as Manatee County plans to increase supply

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux 1:50

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux

Though she lives nearby, here's why a Bradenton woman decided to attend an Art Walk 0:30

Though she lives nearby, here's why a Bradenton woman decided to attend an Art Walk

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker 1:12

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

Saint Stephen's and IMG Academy to make football history Friday 1:05

Saint Stephen's and IMG Academy to make football history Friday

Meet Freedom Village's Katie Sedgeman, who's about to turn 105 3:07

Meet Freedom Village's Katie Sedgeman, who's about to turn 105

South Florida Museum takes responsibility for Snooty's death 2:07

South Florida Museum takes responsibility for Snooty's death

Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column 4:28

Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column

  • Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims

    Volunteers came to the Centre Lake subdivision in Sarasota Saturday to help distribute donations to homeowners recovering from flood damage due to heavy rains

Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims

View more video

Bradenton Marauders