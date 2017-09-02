Marauders finish delayed game with a victory and win nightcap

Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Alfredo Reyes with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Bradenton Marauders beat the Charlotte Stone Crabs 1-0 on Saturday.
Reyes scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt.
Bradenton starter Bret Helton went eight scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out seven and walking one. Yunior Montero (6-4) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Dalton Moats (6-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
Reyes doubled and singled in the win.
The Stone Crabs were held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Marauders’ staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.
The Marauders completed Friday’s suspended game earlier Saturday, defeating the host Charlotte Stone Crabs 5-0.
The Marauders rallied for two runs in the seventh inning to break a scoreless tie and added three runs in the ninth to seal the victory.
Bradenton’s James Marvel earned his first win on the mound, firing a two-hitter over six innings.
Hayes led the Marauders’ offense, going 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs. Casey Hughston added solo home run in the seventh inning. Will Craig and Ty Moore also contributed RBIs.
On Sunday, the two teams meet at 10:30 a.m. at LECOM Park for the season finale for the two Florida State League teams.
Up next
Who: Charlotte (38-27) at Bradenton (31-32)
When: Sunday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
Starting pitchers: TBD
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
Comments