Bradenton Marauders

September 1, 2017 9:50 PM

Marauders, Stone Crabs suspended by weather

Herald staff and wires

Friday’s game between the Bradenton Marauders and Charlotte Stone Crabs was suspended after six innings due to severe weather in Port Charlotte.

The game will be completed Saturday when the teams resume their series at LECOM Park in Bradenton. The gates will open at 4:30 p.m. with the game scheduled to resume at 5 p.m. The regularly scheduled, nine-inning game will follow the completion of the suspended game.

Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night sponsored by Wawa, as the Marauders thank the fans for their seasonlong support.

This is the final weekend of the Florida State League season, with the finale scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Marauders won their first FSL championship last season, but they have been eliminated from playoff contention this season.

Up next

Who: Charlotte (38-26) at Bradenton (30-32)

When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton

Starting pitchers: TBD vs. Bret Helton (8-3, 3.49 ERA)

Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com

Bradenton Marauders

Bradenton Marauders