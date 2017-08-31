Stone Crabs rally, crush M’s 8-2

The Charlotte Stone Crabs scored eight unanswered runs to knock off the Marauders 8-2 on Thursday night at Charlotte Sports Park.
Kevin Krause hit his 10th home run for Bradenton, and Mitchell Tolman added his ninth.
Up 1-0 in the third, Bradenton extended its lead when Tolman hit a solo homer.
After Charlotte scored three runs, the Stone Crabs extended their lead in the fifth inning when David Olmedo-Barrera hit a two-run double.
Cam Vieaux (3-7) struck out four batters over six innings but suffered the loss with five earned runs allowed.
Jordan Jess pitched two innings out of the bullpen for Bradenton.
The second game of the series is Friday night at 6:35 p.m. at Charlotte Sports Park. James Marvel will be on the mound for the Marauders.
Up next
Who: Bradenton (30-32) at Charlotte (38-26)
When: Friday, 6:35 p.m.
Where: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte
Starting pitchers: James Marvel (0-0, 2.00) vs. Michael Velasquez (4-2, 4.43)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
