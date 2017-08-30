Bradenton Marauders

Marauders lose both ends of doubleheader to Yankees

Herald staff report

August 30, 2017 10:54 PM

TAMPA

Kyle Holder hit a two-run home run and had three hits, and Adonis Rosa allowed just four hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Tampa Yankees defeated the Bradenton Marauders 7-2 on Wednesday to sweep a doubleheader.

Rosa (3-0) allowed two runs while striking out five to get the win. The Yankees improved to 10-4 this season against the Marauders.

Up 1-0 in the third, Tampa extended its lead when Estevan Florial hit a two-run home run and Gosuke Katoh hit an RBI double.

Pedro Vasquez (9-7) went four innings for the Marauders, allowing seven runs and 11 hits while striking out two in the Florida State League game.

In the first game, Alexander Palma hit a three-run home run in Tampa’s 4-3 win.

Yankees pitcher Jordan Foley got Ke’Bryan Hayes to ground out with the tying run on second to end the game.

Up next

Who: Bradenton (30-31) at Charlotte (37-26)

When: Thursday, 6:35 p.m.

Where: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte

Starting pitchers: TBD vs. Michael Velasquez (3-7, 4.76)

Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com

