Marauders drop 1-0 game to Yankees

Estevan Florial hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning, driving in Hoy Jun Park with the game’s only run, as the Tampa Yankees topped the Bradenton Marauders 1-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Park scored after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third on a single by Kyle Holder.
Tampa’s Joe Harvey struck out Logan Ratledge with runners on second and third to end the game for his fourth save of the season.
Jose Pena (3-2) got the win with 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Bradenton starter Bret Helton (8-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
The second game of the doubleheader was not complete at press time.
Up next
Who: Bradenton at Tampa
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa
Starting pitchers: TBD vs. Brian Keller (4-3, 2.73)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
