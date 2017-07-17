Marauders rally late to secure win

The Bradenton Marauders scored five runs over the game’s final three innings to rally to a 7-5 victory over the Dunedin Blue Jays at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium on Monday night.
Bradenton took advantage of three Blue Jays errors, a passed ball, and numerous wild pitches to score five unearned runs while erasing a 4-2 deficit.
Left-hander Cam Vieaux started for Bradenton and went 6 2/3 innings while striking out five and walking four. Reliever Jess Amedee (4-5) retired the final batter of the seventh and the first two batters of the eighth to earn the win in relief.
After two men reached with two away, reliever Seth McGarry entered to pick up the final four outs and earn his 11th save.
Second baseman Mitchell Tolman delivered the game-tying hit in the seventh inning on a 3-0 pitch. Earlier in the at-bat, a wild pitch had moved the tying runs into scoring position for Tolman’s game-tying knock.
In the eighth inning, center fielder Casey Hughston’s fly ball to left was lost, putting Hughston at second with two outs. Shortstop Cole Tucker tapped an infield single up the middle, and as he beat the throw to first, Hughston snuck home with the go-ahead run.
Third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes tripled to drive home Tucker with another run.
Bradenton is two games out of first place in the South Division and returns home to host first place Fort Myers on Tuesday.
Up next
Who: Fort Myers (17-6) at Bradenton (14-9)
When: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
Starting pitchers: Lewis Thorpe (2-2, 2.72) vs. Bret Helton (4-1, 3.72)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
