Marauders fall in rout to Blue Jays

The Bradenton Marauders wrapped up their home stand Sunday afternoon with a 16-4 loss to the Dunedin Blue Jays at LECOM Park before 1,120 fans.
The Marauders (18-13) won five of the past seven home games despite Sunday’s rout by the Blue Jays (17-14).
Every Dunedin starter hit safely and scored at least one run in the game. Seven of the nine Dunedin starters scored at least two runs.
Left fielder Logan Hill hit his eighth home run of the season for Bradenton in the loss.
Dunedin’s Danny Jansen homered twice in the top of the third inning as the Blue Jays scored nine times to break the game open.
Bradenton’s Will Craig led the Marauders’ offense, going 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Ryan Cook (2-0) earned the victory on the mound, and Logan Sendelbach (0-2) took the loss for the Marauders. He allowed 12 hits and 10 runs in 2 2/3 innings.
Up next
Who: Bradenton (17-13) at Jupiter (13-17)
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Roger Dean Stadium, Jupiter
Starting pitchers: Dario Agrazal (2-1, 2.95) vs. Cody Poteet (2-0, 1.55)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com.
