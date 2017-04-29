Bradenton Marauders

April 29, 2017 11:13 PM

Marauders bats fall silent in latest loss

Herald staff report

David Olmedo-Barrera scored the go-ahead run in the fourth inning on a sacrifice by Dalton Kelly as the Charlotte Stone Crabs defeated the Bradenton Marauders 2-1 in a Florida State League game on Saturday at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte.

Olmedo-Barrera scored after he reached base with a single and advanced to third on a single by David Rodriguez.

The teams exchanged runs in the first inning.

In the top of the first, Bradenton grabbed the lead on a single by Jerrick Suiter that scored Will Craig. Charlotte answered in the bottom of the inning when Brett Sullivan hit an RBI double, scoring Brandon Lowe.

Charlotte right-hander Michael Santos (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Brandon Lawson got Kevin Krause to ground out with a runner on first to finish his first save of the season. He pitched three innings.

The Marauders (12-11) did not have a hit after the fourth inning.

Pedro Vasquez (1-2) took the tough loss after giving up two runs and seven hits over six innings. He did not walk a batter.

Despite the loss, Bradenton is 5-1 against Charlotte this season.

Up next

Who: Bradenton (12-11) vs. Charlotte (9-13)

When: Sunday, 12:35 p.m.

Where: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte

Starting pitchers: Mitch Keller (1-1, 4.87) vs. Michael Velasquez (0-2, 5.48)

Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com

