Marauders bats fall silent in latest loss

David Olmedo-Barrera scored the go-ahead run in the fourth inning on a sacrifice by Dalton Kelly as the Charlotte Stone Crabs defeated the Bradenton Marauders 2-1 in a Florida State League game on Saturday at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte.
Olmedo-Barrera scored after he reached base with a single and advanced to third on a single by David Rodriguez.
The teams exchanged runs in the first inning.
In the top of the first, Bradenton grabbed the lead on a single by Jerrick Suiter that scored Will Craig. Charlotte answered in the bottom of the inning when Brett Sullivan hit an RBI double, scoring Brandon Lowe.
Charlotte right-hander Michael Santos (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Brandon Lawson got Kevin Krause to ground out with a runner on first to finish his first save of the season. He pitched three innings.
The Marauders (12-11) did not have a hit after the fourth inning.
Pedro Vasquez (1-2) took the tough loss after giving up two runs and seven hits over six innings. He did not walk a batter.
Despite the loss, Bradenton is 5-1 against Charlotte this season.
Up next
Who: Bradenton (12-11) vs. Charlotte (9-13)
When: Sunday, 12:35 p.m.
Where: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte
Starting pitchers: Mitch Keller (1-1, 4.87) vs. Michael Velasquez (0-2, 5.48)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
