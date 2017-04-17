Marauders win third in row

The Bradenton Marauders quieted the Clearwater Threshers by a 5-1 score on Monday night at LECOM Park as the teams opened up a four-game series.
Right-handed pitchers Dario Agrazal, Jess Amedee and Seth McGarry combined to limit the Threshers to five hits and one run. Agrazal earned his first win of the season as the Marauders improved to 9-3. The win for Bradenton ends a three-game skid.
The Marauders jumped in front in the first inning on an RBI single by left fielder Logan Hill.
After the Threshers answered in the second, Bradenton took the lead for good in the home half of the inning with an RBI ground out by right fielder Alfredo Reyes and a two-run single from second baseman Mitchell Tolman.
First baseman Will Craig had two hits and an RBI. Cole Tucker stole his ninth base of the season and walked twice.
Up next
Who: Clearwater (8-4) at Bradenton (9-3)
When: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
Starting pitchers: Seranthony Dominguez (1-0) vs. Pedro Vasquez (0-0)
Online: Live streaming audio will be available online at BradentonMarauders.com.
