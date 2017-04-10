Marauders rally, win 5th straight

The Bradenton Marauders rallied from a pair of deficits to run their season-opening winning streak to five, defeating the St. Lucie Mets 6-4 on Monday night at First Data Field.
Right-hander Yunior Montero and lefty Daniel Zamora combined for 6 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Gage Hinsz. The trio of pitchers teamed for 10 strikeouts. Montero earned the win, and Zamora picked up the save.
Left fielder Logan Hill powered the offense with three hits and three runs scored. Hill broke a 4-4 tie in the eighth inning with aggressive base running. As Hill went first to third on a soft two-out single by catcher Christian Kelley, Mets outfielder John Mora threw a bouncing ball to third base that scooted out of play to score Hill. Kelley aided the offense with two hits, a sacrifice bunt, an RBI and two runs scored.
New York Mets outfielder Juan Lagares rehabbed with the St. Lucie club and aided the losing effort with two hits and a running catch in center. His second hit was an RBI triple that chased Hinsz in the fourth.
Up next
Who: Bradenton (5-0) at St. Lucie (2-3).
When: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
Starting pitchers: Dario Agrazal will make his season debut for the Marauders. Chase Ingram makes his first start for the Mets.
Online: Live streaming audio is available at BradentonMarauders.com, TuneIn Radio and the MiLB First Pitch app.
