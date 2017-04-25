Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush aren't the only interested buyer for the Miami Marlins, team president says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:35 Girl falls from moving bus, firefighter rushes to help Pause 1:56 Raise your voice for equal pay 2:16 It's been 20 years since her son died of a rare cancer. She still wonders if Bayshore High killed him 0:55 Man robs Wells Fargo bank branch in Bradenton 1:28 Manatee County declares State of Local Emergency 3:00 Bumbling burglar fall through store’s ceiling twice 3:30 Skipping the White House: Standing Pats (Be Patriots) 0:18 Chinese weatherman struck by lightning while on air 0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes 1:46 Mark Richt talks about the Hurricanes' final scrimmage Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Marlins president David Samson talks about the discussions regarding the potential sale of the franchise before Tuesday's home opener against the Braves. Andre C. Fernandez a1fernandez@miamiherald.com