Marlins star Jose Fernandez was married before MLB debut, ex-wife confirms

2:30 Manatee County residents fear proposed apartments Pause

2:17 Trump to CPAC: I wouldn't miss a chance to talk to my friends

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab

0:43 Red-Light camera convicts killer

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:44 How LECOM Park's new metal detectors will affect you at Pirates spring training

0:34 Here's what 3 weeks of storms slamming into California looks like from space

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do.