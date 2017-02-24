Marlins star Jose Fernandez was married before MLB debut, ex-wife confirms

The Miami Herald has learned that Jose Fernandez, the Miami Marlins’ star pitcher who died in a boating accident in September, was married to a woman named Alejandra Baleato Marichal before he threw his first pitch for the Marlins.
The State of Florida Marriage Record, obtained by the Herald, notes that Fernandez and Marichal were married Dec. 2, 2012, in Tampa. They were both 20 at the time.
Reached on Friday, Marichal, of Tampa, confirmed she was married to Fernandez, from 2012 to about 2014. “It was very short,” she said of the marriage.
The two dated starting in 2009. She said his death was very difficult, although she was able to make it down to memorial services in Miami.
TMZ first reported that Fernandez was divorced, and released a copy of his death certificate Friday afternoon.
The website obtained a copy of Fernandez’s death certificate and posted it online.
Fernandez, 24, was “FOUND ON Sept. 25, 2016,’’ the death certificate states, noting that the “OCEAN, NORTH JETTY OF GOVERNMENT CUT’’ in “MIAMI BEACH” was the place where his death occurred, and 3:15 a.m. was the time.
Under the subhead “SURVIVING SPOUSE, DECEDENT’S RESIDENCE AND HISTORY INFORMATION,’’ the certificate lists “MARITAL STATUS: DIVORCED,’’ and SURVIVING SPOUSE NAME: NONE.’’
Fernandez’s girlfriend, Maria Arias, was expecting their first child at the time of his death.
Fernandez, according to the death certificate, was cremated at the Gold Coast Crematory in Fort Lauderdale.
Fernandez was the Marlins’ first-round draft pick in 2011 out of Tampa’s Alonso High.
At the time he was married, Fernandez had just completed his first full season in the minors for the Marlins, pitching at both Single A Greensboro (North Carolina) and Jupiter. He made his Major League debut for the Marlins on April 7, 2013, and went on to be named the National League’s Rookie of the Year.
Miami Herald sportswriter Clark Spencer and news researcher Monika Leal contributed to this report.
