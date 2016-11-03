Cubs’ victory proves to sports fans everywhere there is hope for the rest of us, too

2:08 Once homeless Milbert children give tour of new Bradenton home Pause

1:34 Independent-minded students not crazy for Trump or Clinton

2:00 Sarasota County Sheriff's Office conducted a warrant sweep for National Family Violence Apprehension Detail

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements just days until election - Election Rewind

6:45 Neighbors organize to protect wooded area in East Manatee

1:30 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

0:51 Braden Woods resident reacts to planning commission's denial recommendation

1:24 Manatee volleyball sweeps Palm Harbor University to reach state semis

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home