Marlins affiliate now called Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

A Miami Marlins Double-A affiliate has switched to a similarly marine moniker.
The Jacksonville Suns are now the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, reported the Florida Times-Union. The team has been an affiliate of the Marlins since 2009.
Owner Ken Babby told the Times-Union the name change is a “high-energy, impactful, bold move,” that reflect creativity and the community.
The Jacksonville Suns will now be the....JUMBO SHRIMP! I love live TV, take a look at how @AlyssaLang broke the news tonight. @AlyssaLang pic.twitter.com/nRaF7NVinb— Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) November 2, 2016
The social media reaction has been split between fans cheering their quirky new mascot or scrambling to check the calendar to make sure its not April Fools Day.
New logo for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp pic.twitter.com/ogox6zmkgS— Chandler Fussell (@C_Fussell) November 2, 2016
Pray for Jacksonville, nothing wrong with it, they just named their baseball team the "Jacksonville jumbo shrimp"— Colleen Mackin (@colleeenmackin) November 2, 2016
Baseball's ⚾️ never been Shrimpier with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp !!!— blakcoffey (@blakcoffey) November 2, 2016
Ok so the new jingle needs some work;... https://t.co/2zneMJ5Z83
