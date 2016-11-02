Baseball

November 2, 2016 12:08 PM

Marlins affiliate now called Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

A Miami Marlins Double-A affiliate has switched to a similarly marine moniker.

The Jacksonville Suns are now the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, reported the Florida Times-Union. The team has been an affiliate of the Marlins since 2009.

Owner Ken Babby told the Times-Union the name change is a “high-energy, impactful, bold move,” that reflect creativity and the community.

The social media reaction has been split between fans cheering their quirky new mascot or scrambling to check the calendar to make sure its not April Fools Day.

Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc

Related content

Baseball

Comments

Videos

Jose Fernandez's last interview

View more video

Sports Videos