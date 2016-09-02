Manatee-Palmetto football rescheduled for Monday after Hermine

Manatee and Palmetto have found a make-up date. The annual Manatee County rivalry clash between the Hurricanes and Tigers has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Monday after the postponement of Friday’s game due to Hurricane Hermine.
Friday’s game, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m., was postponed shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday when the Manatee County School District announced the cancellation of Friday classes and after-school activities.
The Canes (0-1) and Palmetto (1-0) spent the ensuing 16 hours negotiating a make-up date for the game with the Tigers pushing for Saturday and Manatee, which will host the game at Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium, suggesting Monday. By 1 p.m. on Friday, the two had agreed to move the game to Labor Day.
Dave Marino originally insisted on Saturday with the expectation that most of Hurricane Hermine would miss the county and leave Bradenton relatively dry through Friday. Monday isn’t ideal, but it wound up being the only day that worked for the highly anticipated matchup.
“We didn’t have any say so,” the Palmetto head coach said. “(Hurricanes head coach John Booth) and I wanted to play tomorrow. Manatee wanted to play Monday. They had the call.”
Rain persisted throughout the early part of Friday and forecasts say it will continue into the evening. Booth walked the field at Manatee High School on Friday morning to assess the conditions and quickly determined it wouldn’t be playable by Saturday. Both end zones were covered with puddles, as were swaths of the sideline and the area between the hashmarks and the boundaries of the field. Only spots inside the hashmarks, Booth said, were in good enough shape to play on.
Both the Canes and Tigers plan to practice Saturday, putting them on the field for the first time since Wednesday.
“It wasn’t in condition to be played on,” Booth said. “We’re hoping without it raining later today and without rain tomorrow it’ll be good by Monday. It’ll probably still be pretty soft.”
Marino has also suggested moving the game to IMG Academy Stadium, which has a turf field with better drainage, although Manatee has been unwilling to move and lose a home game.
Booth is hopeful the Hurricanes’ Sept. 9 game in Venice could be pushed back a day. Venice’s game against Sarasota Riverview was postponed from its original Friday time, although no make-up has been announced there, either.
Marino is less hopeful. The Tigers are scheduled to play Southeast on Sept. 9 and the Seminoles will be coming off a de facto bye week. The Noles’ game against Braden River this Friday was canceled altogether. Southeast will enter next week’s game with 14 days off.
“It’s not right for the kids to play Monday and then turn around and play Friday,” Marino said. “Why is it that our kids get put in this precarious situation?”
Braden River-Southeast canceled
Southeast’s visit to Braden River is the first — and so far only — football casualty of Hurricane Hermine. The intra-county rivalry will not be played this weekend or made up later in the season after Friday’s postponement.
The Pirates’ Week 2 clash against the Seminoles (0-1) was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday and postponed Thursday. Early Friday morning, Braden River (1-0) announced via Twitter that its second game of the season would be canceled altogether.
Pirate Nation - Football game vs. SEHS is officially canceled.— Braden River HS (@piratenationhs) September 2, 2016
Curt Bradley confirmed the school’s decision, citing the field conditions at Braden River High School. The Pirates previously maintained field conditions throughout the early part of Thursday using tarps provided by Key Fumigation, Inc., before the county requested the tarps be removed for fear of it killing the grass.
“Our field is saturated,” the Braden River head coach said Friday, “and we’re supposed to get more stuff later on.”
The Pirates and Noles won’t be able to make the game up later in the year because of conflicting bye weeks. Braden River is off on Week 7, while Southeast’s bye comes during Week 5. Neither school gave any consideration to a Monday kickoff, citing safety concerns with a short turnaround from a Monday game to Friday.
Three games scheduled for Saturday
Four local teams are still planning to play Saturday despite consistent rain throughout Friday, including an intra-county contest between Lakewood Ranch and Bayshore. The Mustangs (0-1) are planning to host the Bruins (0-1) at 11 a.m. at Lakewood Ranch High School, assuming field conditions hold up into Friday evening.
Saint Stephen’s stands the best chance of any team in Manatee County to get a game in before Monday thanks to the artificial turf field at Moore Athletic Complex at Turner Fields. The Falcons (0-1) are still scheduled to host Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic (0-1) in a rematch of last season’s Sunshine State Athletic Conference championship game at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Saint Stephen’s canceled classes Friday, following the county school district’s lead, which also meant the cancellation of after-school activities.
Out-of-Door Academy, which was the one area school not to cancel its game by Thursday, announced the postponement of Friday’s game against St. Petersburg Keswick Christian early Friday. Out-of-Door (0-1) has rescheduled its game against Keswick Christian (0-1) for 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Bradenton Christian is now the only local school without an update on the status of its game this weekend. The Panthers (0-1) were scheduled to travel to St. Petersburg on Friday to face Shorecrest Prep (0-0) in an SSAC Coral Bay division game. The status remains in limbo, although the game will have to be played at some point because of its postseason implications.
IMG Academy (1-0) will play its Saturday game as scheduled in Mission Viejo, Calif., for the Honor Bowl against California’s Corona. Cardinal Mooney (1-0) was already scheduled for a Week 2 bye and won’t have to worry about scheduling any make-up dates.
Updated schedule
Hurricane Hermine has wreaked havoc on the Labor Day weekend football schedule. Here’s an updated look at when games will be played:
Saturday
Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic at Saint Stephen’s, 10:30 a.m.
Bayshore at Lakewood Ranch, 11 a.m.
St. Petersburg Keswick Christian at Out-of-Door Academy, 11 a.m.
IMG Academy vs. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) in Mission Viejo, Calif., 10 p.m.
Monday
Palmetto at Manatee, 6 p.m.
Other
Southeast at Braden River, CANCELED
Bradenton Christian at St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep, TBD
