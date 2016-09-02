Saint Stephen’s hosts Santa Fe Catholic in Florida Bowl rematch

Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic (0-1) at Saint Stephen’s (0-1)
When: Saturday, 10:30 a.m.
Online: none
The scoop: The Falcons host Santa Fe Catholic in a rematch of last year’s Sunshine State Athletic Conference championship game. Santa Fe won both matchups last season when the two were division rivals. This year, though, it’s a interdivision meeting, and Saint Stephen’s should have the upper hand. The Hawks lost their top six defensive players while the Falcons brought back eight starters on both sides of the ball. Damario Vanover will have to carry Santa Fe Catholic. The running back ran for more than 100 yards in the Florida Bowl last fall.
Prediction: Saint Stephen’s 38, Santa Fe Catholic 28
