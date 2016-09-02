Bradenton Christian goes to Shorecrest Prep for first SSAC game

Bradenton Christian (0-1) at St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep (0-0)
When: TBA
Online: NFHSNetwork.com
The scoop: The Panthers picked up one of their three wins last year at home against Shorecrest Prep. This year Bradenton Christian will search for its first win of the season in St. Petersburg. Shorecrest will open the season against BCS after its scheduled opener against Marco Island Academy was canceled because of last weekend's storms. Bradenton Christian's offense faltered during last week’s 35-15 loss to Fort Myers Southwest Florida Christian Academy, managing only 15 points, including on a touchdown as time expired.
Prediction: Shorecrest Prep 34, Bradenton Christian 31.
