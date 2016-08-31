High School Football

August 31, 2016 3:03 AM

Herald area football statistics and standings after Week 1

By David Wilson

Players of the Week

Offense: Tarique Milton, WR, Manatee

In the Hurricanes’ shootout loss to Hewitt-Trussville in Alabama, Milton proved why he’s the top wide receiver in Manatee County. The senior caught 10 passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns, and ran the ball 10 times for 128 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

Honorable mention: A.J. Colagiovanni, QB, Manatee (26 for 43, 362 yards, 5 touchdowns, 2 interceptions; 11 carries, 22 yards, 1 touchdown); Kellen Mond, QB, IMG Academy (11 for 22, 103 yards, 1 touchdown; 32 carries, 148 yards, 2 touchdowns); Bryce Williams, RB/WR, Cardinal Mooney (21 carries, 152 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 fumble lost; 3 catches, 39 yards); Fred Billy, QB, Saint Stephen's (8 for 15, 170 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception; 12 carries, 100 yards, 1 touchdown); Raymond Thomas, RB, Braden River (11 carries, 173 yards, 1 touchdown)

Defense: Deqwunn McCobb, DL, Braden River

Both Pirates head coach Curt Bradley and Bayshore head coach John Biezuns song McCobb’s praises after BRHS’ shutout win at Balvanz Stadium. The senior recorded four tackles, including two for a loss, while anchoring Braden River’s defense from the nose.

Honorable mentions: Joshua Kaindoh, DE, IMG Academy (4 tackles, 1 sack, 2 hurries, 1 fumble recovery); Taylor Upshaw, DE, Braden River (2 tackles, 0.5 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery); Dante Sparaco, DE, IMG Academy (5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, 1 fumble recovery); Tyrone Collins, DB, IMG Academy (2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 safety; 2 passes defended); Dylan Townson, LB, Lakewood Ranch (1 sack, 1 fumble recovery)

Standings

Class 8A-District 6

School

District

All

PF

PA

Sarasota Riverview

0-0

1-0

51

20

Riverview

0-0

1-0

6

0

Palm Harbor University

0-0

0-1

35

38

Lithia Newsome

0-0

0-1

7

23

Manatee

0-0

0-1

56

78

Tampa Alonso

0-0

0-1

0

26

Lutz Steinbrenner

0-0

0-1

10

42

Class 7A-District 11

School

District

All

PF

PA

Braden River

0-0

1-0

36

0

Venice

0-0

1-0

46

17

Sarasota

0-0

1-0

34

7

Palmetto

0-0

1-0

20

14

Lakewood Ranch

0-0

0-1

7

40

North Port

0-0

0-1

3

39

Class 5A-District 11

School

District

All

PF

PA

Wauchula Hardee

0-0

1-0

12

9

Southeast

0-0

0-1

14

33

Englewood Lemon Bay

0-0

0-1

6

34

Arcadia DeSoto County

0-0

0-1

0

28

Sarasota Booker

0-0

0-1

20

51

Bayshore

0-0

0-1

0

36

Class 3A-District 5

School

District

All

PF

PA

Cardinal Mooney

0-0

1-0

46

15

Clearwater Calvary Christian

0-0

1-0

49

30

Clearwater Central Catholic

0-0

1-0

44

27

St. Petersburg Catholic

0-0

0-1

34

57

SSAC-Coral Bay

School

District

All

PF

PA

St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep

0-0

0-1

0

0

Out-of-Door Academy

0-0

0-1

8

14

Saint Stephen's

0-0

0-1

21

35

Bradenton Christian

0-0

0-1

15

35

St. Petersburg Keswick Christian

0-0

0-1

6

36

Independent

School

All

PF

PA

IMG Academy

0-0

26

7

Team Statistics

Rushing offense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Manatee

1

275

275

3

Braden River

1

270

270

1

Cardinal Mooney

1

245

245

5

IMG Academy

1

208

208

2

Palmetto

1

188

188

2

Out-of-Door Academy

1

138

138

1

Saint Stephen's

1

122

122

1

Bradenton Christian

1

75

75

0

Southeast

1

-13

-13

1

Bayshore

1

-17

-17

0

Lakewood Ranch

1

-19

-19

0

Passing offense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Manatee

1

362

362

5

Saint Stephen's

1

170

170

1

Southeast

1

148

148

1

Bradenton Christian

1

144

144

2

Braden River

1

135

135

3

IMG Academy

1

134

134

1

Palmetto

1

113

113

1

Cardinal Mooney

1

112

112

1

Out-of-Door Academy

1

103

103

0

Lakewood Ranch

1

55

55

0

Bayshore

1

53

53

0

Total offense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Manatee

1

637

637

8

Braden River

1

405

405

4

Cardinal Mooney

1

357

357

6

IMG Academy

1

342

342

3

Palmetto

1

301

301

3

Saint Stephen's

1

292

292

2

Out-of-Door Academy

1

241

241

1

Bradenton Christian

1

219

219

　

Southeast

1

135

135

2

Lakewood Ranch

1

36

36

0

Bayshore

1

36

36

0

Rushing defense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Braden River

1

-17

-17

0

Cardinal Mooney

1

9

9

0

IMG Academy

1

34

34

0

Saint Stephen's

1

171

171

1

Bradenton Christian

1

192

192

2

Southeast

1

213

213

2

Out-of-Door Academy

1

257

257

2

Lakewood Ranch

1

263

263

5

Palmetto

1

267

267

2

Bayshore

1

270

270

1

Manatee

1

369

369

5

Passing defense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Palmetto

1

0

0

0

Out-of-Door Academy

1

31

31

0

Braden River

1

53

53

0

Lakewood Ranch

1

75

75

0

Southeast

1

108

108

1

Bayshore

1

135

135

3

IMG Academy

1

148

148

1

Cardinal Mooney

1

179

179

2

Saint Stephen's

1

184

184

3

Bradenton Christian

1

234

234

3

Manatee

1

281

281

4

Total defense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Braden River

1

36

36

0

IMG Academy

1

182

182

1

Cardinal Mooney

1

188

188

2

Palmetto

1

267

267

2

Out-of-Door Academy

1

288

288

2

Southeast

1

321

321

3

Lakewood Ranch

1

338

338

5

Saint Stephen's

1

355

355

4

Bayshore

1

405

405

4

Bradenton Christian

1

426

426

5

Manatee

1

650

650

9

Individual leaders

Passing

Player

Comp

Att

Yds

TD

INT

A.J. Colagiovanni, Manatee

26

43

362

5

2

Fred Billy, SSES

8

15

170

1

1

Alex Taylor, Southeast

12

29

148

1

1

Dominick Otteni, BCS

12

24

144

2

1

Louis Colosimo, BRHS

12

19

135

3

0

Rushing

Player

Car

Yds

Avg

TD

Raymond Thomas, BRHS

11

173

15.7

1

Kellen Mond, IMG

32

148

4.6

2

Bryce Williams, Mooney

21

152

7.2

2

Tarique Milton, Manatee

10

128

12.8

1

Joshua Booker, Manatee

10

114

11.4

1

Fred Billy, SSES

12

100

8.3

1

Elijah Davis, Palmetto

11

86

7.8

2

Jason Spicer Jr., Palmetto

9

67

7.4

0

Gus Mahler, ODA

12

65

5.4

1

Deshaun Fenwick, BRHS

9

60

6.7

0

Receiving

Player

Rec

Yds

Avg

TD

Tarique Milton, Manatee

10

161

16.1

3

Tyler Stevenson, Southeast

6

99

16.5

1

Sidney Pompey, Palmetto

2

74

37

1

Jernard Porter, Manatee

5

72

14.4

0

Peyton Vining, SSES

2

74

37

1

Demetrius Davis, SSES

2

70

1

　

Kevin Etienne, BCS

2

66

33

1

Emmanuel Greene, IMG

6

53

8.8

1

Craivon Koonce, BRHS

3

49

16.3

1

Tre McKitty, IMG

2

44

22

0

Win Spencer, BCS

3

43

14.3

0

Javarius Pollock, Manatee

5

41

8.2

0

Joey Runge, ODA

4

39

9.8

0

Jadan Robinson, Manatee

3

39

13

0

Bryce Williams, Mooney

3

39

13

0

Scoring

Player

TDs

PAT

FG

2PT

TP

Tarique Milton, Manatee

4

0

0

2

26

Ryan Blechta, Mooney

1

3

2

0

13

Kellen Mond, IMG

2

0

0

0

12

Bryce Williams, Mooney

2

0

0

0

12

Elijah Davis, Palmetto

2

0

0

0

12

Shane Hooks, Manatee

2

0

0

0

12

Tyler McCauley, BRHS

0

4

2

0

10

Bathie Thiam, BCS

1

0

1

0

9

Cooper Graham, IMG

0

2

3

0

9

Gus Mahler, ODA

1

0

0

1

8

David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2

