Herald area football statistics and standings after Week 1

Players of the Week
Offense: Tarique Milton, WR, Manatee
In the Hurricanes’ shootout loss to Hewitt-Trussville in Alabama, Milton proved why he’s the top wide receiver in Manatee County. The senior caught 10 passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns, and ran the ball 10 times for 128 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion.
Honorable mention: A.J. Colagiovanni, QB, Manatee (26 for 43, 362 yards, 5 touchdowns, 2 interceptions; 11 carries, 22 yards, 1 touchdown); Kellen Mond, QB, IMG Academy (11 for 22, 103 yards, 1 touchdown; 32 carries, 148 yards, 2 touchdowns); Bryce Williams, RB/WR, Cardinal Mooney (21 carries, 152 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 fumble lost; 3 catches, 39 yards); Fred Billy, QB, Saint Stephen's (8 for 15, 170 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception; 12 carries, 100 yards, 1 touchdown); Raymond Thomas, RB, Braden River (11 carries, 173 yards, 1 touchdown)
Defense: Deqwunn McCobb, DL, Braden River
Both Pirates head coach Curt Bradley and Bayshore head coach John Biezuns song McCobb’s praises after BRHS’ shutout win at Balvanz Stadium. The senior recorded four tackles, including two for a loss, while anchoring Braden River’s defense from the nose.
Honorable mentions: Joshua Kaindoh, DE, IMG Academy (4 tackles, 1 sack, 2 hurries, 1 fumble recovery); Taylor Upshaw, DE, Braden River (2 tackles, 0.5 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery); Dante Sparaco, DE, IMG Academy (5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, 1 fumble recovery); Tyrone Collins, DB, IMG Academy (2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 safety; 2 passes defended); Dylan Townson, LB, Lakewood Ranch (1 sack, 1 fumble recovery)
Standings
Class 8A-District 6
School
District
All
PF
PA
Sarasota Riverview
0-0
1-0
51
20
Riverview
0-0
1-0
6
0
Palm Harbor University
0-0
0-1
35
38
Lithia Newsome
0-0
0-1
7
23
Manatee
0-0
0-1
56
78
Tampa Alonso
0-0
0-1
0
26
Lutz Steinbrenner
0-0
0-1
10
42
Class 7A-District 11
School
District
All
PF
PA
Braden River
0-0
1-0
36
0
Venice
0-0
1-0
46
17
Sarasota
0-0
1-0
34
7
Palmetto
0-0
1-0
20
14
Lakewood Ranch
0-0
0-1
7
40
North Port
0-0
0-1
3
39
Class 5A-District 11
School
District
All
PF
PA
Wauchula Hardee
0-0
1-0
12
9
Southeast
0-0
0-1
14
33
Englewood Lemon Bay
0-0
0-1
6
34
Arcadia DeSoto County
0-0
0-1
0
28
Sarasota Booker
0-0
0-1
20
51
Bayshore
0-0
0-1
0
36
Class 3A-District 5
School
District
All
PF
PA
Cardinal Mooney
0-0
1-0
46
15
Clearwater Calvary Christian
0-0
1-0
49
30
Clearwater Central Catholic
0-0
1-0
44
27
St. Petersburg Catholic
0-0
0-1
34
57
SSAC-Coral Bay
School
District
All
PF
PA
St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep
0-0
0-1
0
0
Out-of-Door Academy
0-0
0-1
8
14
Saint Stephen's
0-0
0-1
21
35
Bradenton Christian
0-0
0-1
15
35
St. Petersburg Keswick Christian
0-0
0-1
6
36
Independent
School
All
PF
PA
IMG Academy
0-0
26
7
Team Statistics
Rushing offense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Manatee
1
275
275
3
Braden River
1
270
270
1
Cardinal Mooney
1
245
245
5
IMG Academy
1
208
208
2
Palmetto
1
188
188
2
Out-of-Door Academy
1
138
138
1
Saint Stephen's
1
122
122
1
Bradenton Christian
1
75
75
0
Southeast
1
-13
-13
1
Bayshore
1
-17
-17
0
Lakewood Ranch
1
-19
-19
0
Passing offense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Manatee
1
362
362
5
Saint Stephen's
1
170
170
1
Southeast
1
148
148
1
Bradenton Christian
1
144
144
2
Braden River
1
135
135
3
IMG Academy
1
134
134
1
Palmetto
1
113
113
1
Cardinal Mooney
1
112
112
1
Out-of-Door Academy
1
103
103
0
Lakewood Ranch
1
55
55
0
Bayshore
1
53
53
0
Total offense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Manatee
1
637
637
8
Braden River
1
405
405
4
Cardinal Mooney
1
357
357
6
IMG Academy
1
342
342
3
Palmetto
1
301
301
3
Saint Stephen's
1
292
292
2
Out-of-Door Academy
1
241
241
1
Bradenton Christian
1
219
219
Southeast
1
135
135
2
Lakewood Ranch
1
36
36
0
Bayshore
1
36
36
0
Rushing defense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Braden River
1
-17
-17
0
Cardinal Mooney
1
9
9
0
IMG Academy
1
34
34
0
Saint Stephen's
1
171
171
1
Bradenton Christian
1
192
192
2
Southeast
1
213
213
2
Out-of-Door Academy
1
257
257
2
Lakewood Ranch
1
263
263
5
Palmetto
1
267
267
2
Bayshore
1
270
270
1
Manatee
1
369
369
5
Passing defense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Palmetto
1
0
0
0
Out-of-Door Academy
1
31
31
0
Braden River
1
53
53
0
Lakewood Ranch
1
75
75
0
Southeast
1
108
108
1
Bayshore
1
135
135
3
IMG Academy
1
148
148
1
Cardinal Mooney
1
179
179
2
Saint Stephen's
1
184
184
3
Bradenton Christian
1
234
234
3
Manatee
1
281
281
4
Total defense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Braden River
1
36
36
0
IMG Academy
1
182
182
1
Cardinal Mooney
1
188
188
2
Palmetto
1
267
267
2
Out-of-Door Academy
1
288
288
2
Southeast
1
321
321
3
Lakewood Ranch
1
338
338
5
Saint Stephen's
1
355
355
4
Bayshore
1
405
405
4
Bradenton Christian
1
426
426
5
Manatee
1
650
650
9
Individual leaders
Passing
Player
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
INT
A.J. Colagiovanni, Manatee
26
43
362
5
2
Fred Billy, SSES
8
15
170
1
1
Alex Taylor, Southeast
12
29
148
1
1
Dominick Otteni, BCS
12
24
144
2
1
Louis Colosimo, BRHS
12
19
135
3
0
Rushing
Player
Car
Yds
Avg
TD
Raymond Thomas, BRHS
11
173
15.7
1
Kellen Mond, IMG
32
148
4.6
2
Bryce Williams, Mooney
21
152
7.2
2
Tarique Milton, Manatee
10
128
12.8
1
Joshua Booker, Manatee
10
114
11.4
1
Fred Billy, SSES
12
100
8.3
1
Elijah Davis, Palmetto
11
86
7.8
2
Jason Spicer Jr., Palmetto
9
67
7.4
0
Gus Mahler, ODA
12
65
5.4
1
Deshaun Fenwick, BRHS
9
60
6.7
0
Receiving
Player
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Tarique Milton, Manatee
10
161
16.1
3
Tyler Stevenson, Southeast
6
99
16.5
1
Sidney Pompey, Palmetto
2
74
37
1
Jernard Porter, Manatee
5
72
14.4
0
Peyton Vining, SSES
2
74
37
1
Demetrius Davis, SSES
2
70
1
Kevin Etienne, BCS
2
66
33
1
Emmanuel Greene, IMG
6
53
8.8
1
Craivon Koonce, BRHS
3
49
16.3
1
Tre McKitty, IMG
2
44
22
0
Win Spencer, BCS
3
43
14.3
0
Javarius Pollock, Manatee
5
41
8.2
0
Joey Runge, ODA
4
39
9.8
0
Jadan Robinson, Manatee
3
39
13
0
Bryce Williams, Mooney
3
39
13
0
Scoring
Player
TDs
PAT
FG
2PT
TP
Tarique Milton, Manatee
4
0
0
2
26
Ryan Blechta, Mooney
1
3
2
0
13
Kellen Mond, IMG
2
0
0
0
12
Bryce Williams, Mooney
2
0
0
0
12
Elijah Davis, Palmetto
2
0
0
0
12
Shane Hooks, Manatee
2
0
0
0
12
Tyler McCauley, BRHS
0
4
2
0
10
Bathie Thiam, BCS
1
0
1
0
9
Cooper Graham, IMG
0
2
3
0
9
Gus Mahler, ODA
1
0
0
1
8
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
