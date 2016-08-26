Palmetto hosts Fort Myers team looking to avenge last season’s loss

Fort Myers at Palmetto
When: 7:30 p.m.
Online: palmettohighsports.com
The scoop: Palmetto edged Fort Myers, 31-21, last year while Green Wave running back Darrian Felix ran for 113 yards. Felix is now one of the most highly touted athletes in Florida with offers from Oregon, Miami, Tennessee and Auburn. The Tiger defense will have a test and was mostly impressive in a 39-8 preseason win against Sarasota Booker. Booker's starting running backs totaled negative yardage on seven carries. Fort Myers' defense is anchored by safety Dawson DeGroot, a first-team All-Area selection by The News-Press last year with an offer from Boston College.
Prediction: Fort Myers 21, Palmetto 14
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
Comments