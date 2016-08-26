High School Football

August 26, 2016 12:12 AM

Bradenton Christian looks to break recent slide against Southwest Florida Christian

By David Wilson

dwilson@bradenton.com

Fort Myers Southwest Florida Christian Academy at Bradenton Christian

When: 7:30 p.m.

Online: nfhsnetwork.com

The scoop: Bradenton Christian has dropped two in a row to Fort Myers Southwest Florida Christian Academy, including a 27-20 loss last season. Southwest Florida Christian Academy, however, replaces its top two skill players, while the Panthers return almost entirely intact. Dominick Otteni enters his second season as BCS' quarterback and for the first time he has more than just a preseason worth of practices behind him. Bradenton Christian's defense will have to improve after allowing 41.2 points per game last year. Linebacker Brett Gerber, who picked up a South Florida offer this summer, returning for his junior year should help. Guard Dillon Martino is Southwest Florida Christian's top player and was an All-Area honorable mention by The News-Press last fall.

Prediction: Bradenton Christian 31, Southwest Florida Christian Academy 28

David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2

High School Football

