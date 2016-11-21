Braden River’s Raymond Thomas tabs visit to North Dakota

Raymond Thomas was barely sixth months removed from surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament when relief came in the form of a college coach.
The star Braden River High School running back, who once seemed destined to be among the most coveted athletes in Manatee County leading into his senior year, instead had to fight off anxiety until Northern Iowa came to see him.
The Panthers, whom Pirates head coach Curt Bradley and offensive coordinator Eric Sanders both played for, became the first school to extend a scholarship offer to Thomas. Not long after, North Dakota became the second.
“It was great,” Thomas said. “It made me feel like coaches still believed in me.”
Thomas was healthy for his entire senior season and finished with one of his best individual performances Friday. In his final game for Braden River, Thomas ran for 113 yards and three touchdowns, and he added 65 receiving yards. He was the primary reason the Pirates were stayed afloat during a season-ending, 64-42 loss to Venice in the Class 7A-Region 3 semifinals.
He was one of Braden River’s few players to remains stoic on the field before the Pirates headed for the buses back to Manatee County.
“It’s a disappointment, but life goes on,” Thomas said at Powell-Davis Stadium. “It’s time to go to college now.”
Thomas hasn’t pulled in any offers since those two, but he said coaches have expressed optimism about his recovery and another strong season. Thomas finished his senior season with 1,213 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns despite a cautious approach that occasionally left him playing only parts of games or sitting out entire contests.
His future, however, could be as more of a hybrid player in the slot rather than the more traditional running back role he played at Braden River. Thomas’ 5-foot-7, 170-pound frame was always going to be a limitation, even before his knee injury.
Most of his communication with Division II and Football Championship Subdivision programs, such as the Fighting Hawks. He hasn’t set an official date yet, but is planning taking an official visit to North Dakota in December.
His communication with UNI has been more limited, but Thomas said he “would love to” take a visit to Cedar Falls, Iowa, as well.
Thomas was a first-team all-area selection last fall before a torn ACL sidelined him for the final two weeks of the regular season and all of the Pirates’ run to the Class 7A semifinals.
“He’s been everything,” Bradley said Friday. “He’ll obviously have a good career in college and he’s going to be one of those kids that you definitely don’t want to lose, but are happy to see progress to the next level.”
While Thomas has a visit lined up, teammate Noah Arce picked up his first college offer. The senior linebacker received an offer from Avila, an NAIA school in Kansas City, Mo.
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
