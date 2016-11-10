High school football preview: IMG Academy

St. Frances (Baltimore, Md.) Academy (10-1) at IMG Academy (9-0)
Online: www.facebook.com/IMGAcademy
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
The scoop: St. Frances is rolling with a nine-game winning streak. ... The Panthers are ranked fourth in Maryland, according to MaxPreps. ... St. Frances boasts two three-star senior recruits, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. ... DE B’Ahmad Miller (Maryland commit) and DT Marcus Coleman (15 offers) are the two players. ... The Panthers’ defense has allowed 20 or more points in four straight games. ... IMG Academy’s talent-laden team shouldn’t have any issue scoring points behind QB Kellen Mond (Texas A&M commit). ... Mond owns the program’s single-season TD mark with 33 scores, but can break Shea Patterson’s passing TD record with one against the Panthers and two rushing TDs would eclipse the mark Bo Scarbrough (now at Alabama) set in IMG’s inaugural season. ... However, the Ascenders lost two players in the past week when DL Robert Beal and RB Asa Martin left the program to return to their home states.
Prediction: IMG Academy 42, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) 0
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments