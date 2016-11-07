Palmetto offensive lineman Christian Kalish commits to Air Force

Christian Kalish had planned all along to make his college choice once Palmetto’s season ended. Three days after it concluded with a 35-0 loss to Charlotte in Punta Gorda, the Tigers’ star offensive lineman announced his commitment.
Kalish, who has started at right tackle for Palmetto the past two seasons, took to Twitter on Monday to verbally commit to Air Force.
#BoltBrotherHood⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/59KNZv9AJr— christian (@KingKalish) November 8, 2016
The Falcons have been in front of Kalish’s commitment since the summer. The senior took an official visit to Colorado Springs, Colo., in August, just before the start of fall practice in Palmetto.
Kalish chooses AFA over offers from Army, Jacksonville, Cornell and Bethune-Cookman. The Dolphins, Big Red and Wildcats compete in the Football Championship Subdivision. He can make his commitment official as part of National Signing Day in February.
Kalish, who is unranked by 247sports.com, has been one of the best offensive linemen in Manatee County the past two years. He was a second-team All-Area selection as a junior, protecting Under Armour All-American quarterback Jack Allison as the Tigers won six games with a strong offense. Palmetto’s defense took a step back this year after a slew of graduations, but Kalish went the entire season without allowing a sack, and the Tigers managed to win six games once again. At 6 feet, 4 inches and 290 pounds, Kalish has prototypical size to play tackle and the versatility to play anywhere along the offensive line.
Kalish was one of three senior starters on the Tigers’ offensive line this season with Division I scholarship offers. Guard Corey Brady has an offer from Davidson, an FCS program, and Rodshon Williams has multiple offers for his play as a defensive tackle.
Kalish is the third senior from the county to make a verbal commitment, joining Lakewood Ranch tackle Sam Jackson, who is pledged to UCF, and Southeast defensive end Darrien Grant, who is committed to South Florida.
News and nuggets:
- Manatee quarterback A.J. Colagiovanni picked up his first scholarship offer. Stetson, a Football Championship Subdivision program, offered the senior Sunday following the conclusion of another successful regular season for the Hurricanes. Colagiovanni, who was a second-team All-State selection in Class 8A last year, visited the Hatters in October. “I like their offensive style,” Colagiovanni said. “It’s a spread offense, so they spread the ball around and they’re very prolific. And they pass a lot and that’s to my style, so I like that a lot.”
- Braden River end Taylor Upshaw will take another visit Saturday. This time he’ll go to Clemson, S.C., where No. 3 Clemson will host Pittsburgh. Upshaw’s brother, Regan Upshaw Jr., is currently a freshman walk-on with the Tigers from Tampa Alonso. The junior hasn’t yet been offered by Clemson, but holds an offer from the Panthers. He also has offers from Vanderbilt, Northwestern, South Florida, UCF, Navy and California, where his father, Regan Upshaw, played before being selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round.
