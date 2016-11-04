Hometown heroes: How to watch former area football players during Week 10

Friday, Nov. 4
Temple at Connecticut, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Who’s playing: Brodrick Yancy, WR, Manatee
Yancy grabbed a pair of catches for 34 yards during Saturday’s 34-13 win against Cincinnati after being held without multiple catches in any game since Oct. 6 against Memphis. Yancy continues to start at wide receiver for Temple.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Indiana at Rutgers, noon, Big 10 Network
Who’s playing: Josh Hicks, RB, Palmetto
After a bye week, Hicks returns to the field with Rutgers as the Scarlet Knights’ starting kick returner and backup running back. Hicks got five carries during a 34-32 loss to Minnesota on Oct. 22 after going without one for three straight games.
Samford at The Citadel, 2 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Kelvin McKnight, WR, Manatee
McKnight’s monster sophomore year for Samford continued Saturday with a 13 catches and 115 yards during a 56-41 loss to Mississippi State. McKnight ranks second on the Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 18 in the Football Championship Subdivision, in receiving yards and third in scoring. He’s starting in the slot once again as Samford tries to upset The Citadel, which is ranked No. 7 in the FCS.
No. 23 Virginia Tech at Duke, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
Who’s playing: Danny Doyle, DE, Manatee
Doyle hasn’t recorded a stat in three games, but Doyle continues to have a role for Duke as a backup defensive end. He’s started multiple games for the Blue Devils this year.
Youngstown State at North Dakota State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Eric Thompson, DB, Southeast
Youngstown State, which is ranked No. 13 in the Football Championship Subdivision, goes for an upset of North Dakota State, ranked No. 4 in the FCS, and Thompson will be starting at his usual nickel back spot for the Penguins. A win would vault YSU to the top of the Missouri Valley Conference.
Idaho at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Jacob Sannon, WR, Southeast; Jordan Grabski, DB, Southeast
Idaho is coming off its bye week, which happened to interrupt Sannon’s best stretch of the season. In two of the past three games, the junior has caught at least four passes, including a five-catch, 51-yard performance during a loss to Appalachian State on Oct. 22. Grabski, meanwhile, is splitting time as the Vandals’ backup strong safety.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Andrew Zink, LS, Manatee
Zink makes his ninth straight start as South Alabama’s long snapper, while the Jaguars try to climb past .500 in Monroe, La.
No. 19 Florida State at North Carolina State, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Who’s playing: Demarcus Christmas, DL, Manatee
With Christmas’ help, Florida State nearly upset No. 3 Clemson last week, before falling 37-34. The sophomore recorded four tackles and a sack, and remains a starting defensive tackle for the Seminoles against North Carolina State.
McNeese State at Sam Houston State, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Thor Miller, OL, Manatee
Miller, a starting offensive lineman for McNeese State in the Football Championship Subdivision, gets a shot at No. 1. Sam Houston State is unbeaten and the top ranked team in the FCS.
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
Comments