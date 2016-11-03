High school football preview Week 11: Lakewood Ranch

Arcadia DeSoto County (2-6) at Lakewood Ranch (1-7)
When: 7:30 p.m.
The scoop: Lakewood Ranch broke out for its first win last Friday, blowing out North Port, 42-7. ... Neither the Mustangs nor DeSoto County are headed to the postseason. ... Lakewood Ranch’s 42-point outburst against the Bobcats was double the 21 the Mustangs had scored in total during their first seven games. ... Mason Fischer led the way, rushing for 228 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries after serving as only a bit player on offense through the early part of Lakewood Ranch’s schedule.
Prediction: Lakewood Ranch 21, DeSoto County 9
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
