High school football preview Week 11: Palmetto

Palmetto (6-3) at Punta Gorda Charlotte (8-0)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Online: palmettohighsports.com
The scoop: Palmetto closes its season in Punta Gorda, where the Tigers will try to hand Charlotte its first loss. ... The Tarpons sealed the Class 6A-District 10 title with a win against Port Charlotte last Friday. Palmetto will not be heading to the postseason for the second straight year after finishing third in Class 7A-District 11. ... The Tigers’ defense will have its hands full again, facing a running back headed for 1,000 yards for the third straight week. Maleek Williams, a three-star prospect committed to Arkansas, enters the final week of the regular season with 964 yards on 120 carries. ... Palmetto has given up at least 28 points in back-to-back games after never allowing more than 14 in any of its first seven.
Prediction: Charlotte 20, Palmetto 10
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
