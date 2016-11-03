High school football preview Week 11: Bayshore-Cardinal Mooney

Cardinal Mooney (7-2) at Bayshore (0-8)
When: 7:30 p.m.
The scoop: Cardinal Mooney is heading to the playoffs for the second straight year after finishing second in Class 3A-District 5. Bayshore will finish last in Class 5A-District 11. ... The Cougars can give the Bruins’ defense trouble with its dynamic rushing attack. Bryce Williams leads the area with 1,193 yards and quarterback Tristan Hillerich has run for 706. ... Bayshore’s offense ranks as the worst in Manatee County with 123.6 yards per game and six total touchdowns, but Miguel Rodriguez has been a bright spot. The wide receiver has caught 19 passes for 276 yards and has scored half of the Bruins’ offensive touchdowns.
Prediction: Cardinal Mooney 31, Bayshore 7
