High school football preview Week 11: Bradenton Christian

Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin Catholic (5-4) at Bradenton Christian (3-5)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Online: nfhsnetwork.com
The scoop: Bradenton Christian and Bishop McLaughlin Catholic both lost their opening-round Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoff games and close their seasons with a consolation game in Bradenton. ... The Panthers are in the midst of their best defensive stretch of the season, holding opponents to 22 points or fewer in four straight games after failing to do so during their first four. Linebacker Brett Gerber leads Manatee County with 146 tackles. ... Bradenton Christian’s offense still hinges heavily on the connection between quarterback Dominick Otteni and wide receiver Kevin Etienne, who ranks second in the county with 829 receiving yards and seventh with nine touchdowns.
Prediction: Bradenton Christian 35, Bishop McLaughlin 31
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
Comments