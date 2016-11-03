High school football preview Week 11: Saint Stephen’s

Zephyrhills Christian Academy (7-1) at Saint Stephen’s (8-1)
When: 7 p.m.
The scoop: Saint Stephen’s is back into the second round of the Sunshine State Athletic Conference postseason and can advance to the Coral League championship game with a win. ... Both Zephyrhills Christian Academy and the Falcons feature run-heavy offenses. Saint Stephen’s has run for 2,250 yards; Zephyrhills Christian has gone for 2,767. Running back Dwight Thomas, who was an All-Pasco County honorable mention by the Tampa Tribune last year, is only the Warriors’ third leading rusher. ... The Falcons still have two players with more rushing yards than running back Calvin Samuel’s 695, which leads Zephyrhills Christian. Running back Chase Brown has 948 and quarterback Fred Billy has 752.
Prediction: Saint Stephen’s 42, Zephyrhills Christian 31
