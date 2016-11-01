Herald area football standings and statistics through Week 10

Players of the week
Offense: Tarique Milton, WR, Manatee
Milton cracked 200 receiving yards for the first time, hauling in 11 passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns during a 63-41 win against Newsome in Lithia. Milton also ran for a 40-yard touchdown.
Honorable mentions: Mason Fischer, RB, Lakewood Ranch (26 carries, 228 yards, 3 touchdowns); A.J. Colagiovanni, QB, Manatee (24 for 33, 377 yards, 5 touchdowns; 7 carries, 47 yards); Chase Brown, RB, Saint Stephen's (13 carries, 166 yards, 3 touchdowns); Keyon Fordham, RB/WR, Manatee (18 carries, 140 yards, 3 touchdowns; 2 catches, 19 yards); Raymond Thomas, RB, Braden River (11 carries, 146 yards, 3 touchdowns)
Defense: Blauvelt Georges, DB, Lakewood Ranch
Georges grabbed a pair of interception and logged four tackles to help the Mustangs beat North Port, 42-7, for their first win of the season.
Honorable mentions: Noah Arce, LB, Braden River (9 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble); Jonathan Locke, LB, Southeast (20 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble); Lethario Jones Jr., DB, Saint Stephen's (6 tackles, 1 pass defended, 1 blocked punt); Trace Parcels, CB, Lakewood Ranch (7 tackles, 1 interception)
Standings
Class 8A-6
School
District
All
PF
PA
y-Sarasota Riverview
5-1
7-1
312
146
x-Manatee
5-1
6-3
371
244
Palm Harbor University
4-2
5-3
289
218
Lutz Steinbrenner
3-3
5-3
182
240
Lithia Newsome
3-3
4-6
239
248
Riverview
1-5
3-6
145
277
Tampa Alonso
0-6
1-8
64
279
Class 7A-11
School
District
All
PF
PA
y-Venice
5-0
8-0
393
75
x-Braden River
4-1
7-1
314
77
Palmetto
3-2
6-3
169
100
Sarasota
2-3
5-4
167
200
Lakewood Ranch
1-4
1-7
63
220
North Port
0-5
1-8
93
298
Class 5A-11
School
District
All
PF
PA
y-Wauchula Hardee
5-0
7-2
197
104
x-Southeast
4-1
4-4
166
137
Sarasota Booker
3-2
3-5
159
213
Arcadia DeSoto County
2-3
2-6
74
233
Englewood Lemon Bay
1-4
2-7
125
209
Bayshore
0-5
0-8
52
281
Class 3A-5
School
District
All
PF
PA
y-Clearwater Central Catholic
3-0
8-1
372
179
x-Cardinal Mooney
2-1
7-2
279
157
Clearwater Calvary Christian
1-2
4-5
291
238
St. Petersburg Catholic
0-3
1-7
128
306
SSAC-Coral Bay
School
District
All
PF
PA
y-Saint Stephen's
4-0
8-1
374
185
x-Bradenton Christian
2-1
3-5
241
235
x-St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep
2-1
5-3
206
155
Out-of-Door Academy
1-3
2-7
178
276
St. Petersburg Keswick Christian
0-4
1-8
93
365
Independent
School
All
PF
PA
IMG Academy
8-0
304
98
y — clinched division
x — clinched playoff berth
Team statistics
Rushing offense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Saint Stephen's
9
2250
250
41
Braden River
8
1952
244
20
Cardinal Mooney
9
2034
226
29
Manatee
9
1824
202.7
25
IMG Academy
8
1562
195.3
20
Palmetto
9
1457
161.9
13
Out-of-Door Academy
9
1015
112.8
15
Bradenton Christian
8
885
110.6
14
Lakewood Ranch
6
519
86.5
7
Southeast
7
246
35.1
6
Bayshore
8
163
20.4
0
Passing offense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Manatee
9
2061
229
26
IMG Academy
8
1676
209.5
19
Bradenton Christian
8
1574
196.8
16
Southeast
8
1357
169.6
12
Braden River
8
1496
187
21
Cardinal Mooney
9
1017
113
9
Out-of-Door Academy
9
1006
111.8
8
Bayshore
8
826
103.3
6
Saint Stephen's
9
796
88.4
9
Palmetto
9
675
75
7
Lakewood Ranch
6
377
62.8
1
Total offense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Manatee
9
3885
431.7
51
Braden River
8
3448
431
41
IMG Academy
8
3238
404.8
39
Cardinal Mooney
9
3051
339
38
Saint Stephen's
9
3046
338.4
50
Bradenton Christian
8
2459
307.4
29
Palmetto
9
2132
236.9
20
Out-of-Door Academy
9
2021
224.6
23
Southeast
7
1548
221.1
15
Lakewood Ranch
6
896
149.3
8
Bayshore
8
989
123.6
6
Rushing defense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Braden River
8
843
105.4
8
Southeast
8
872
109
10
Palmetto
9
988
109.8
8
IMG Academy
8
881
110.1
6
Saint Stephen's
9
1207
134.1
12
Cardinal Mooney
9
1212
134.7
12
Out-of-Door Academy
9
1379
153.2
18
Bayshore
8
1389
173.6
20
Manatee
8
1532
191.5
16
Bradenton Christian
8
1550
193.8
19
Lakewood Ranch
7
1474
219
22
Passing defense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Southeast
8
693
86.6
7
Braden River
8
701
87.6
3
Palmetto
9
864
96
6
Lakewood Ranch
7
761
108.7
6
Saint Stephen's
9
1164
129.3
12
Bayshore
8
1071
133.9
17
Manatee
8
1121
140.1
11
Cardinal Mooney
9
1331
147.9
10
Bradenton Christian
8
1219
152.4
13
IMG Academy
8
1249
156.1
8
Out-of-Door Academy
9
1559
173.2
19
Team defense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Braden River
8
1544
193
11
Southeast
8
1565
195.7
17
Palmetto
9
1852
205.8
14
Saint Stephen's
9
2371
263.4
24
IMG Academy
8
2130
266.3
14
Cardinal Mooney
9
2543
282.6
22
Bayshore
8
2460
307.5
37
Lakewood Ranch
7
2294
327.7
28
Out-of-Door Academy
9
2938
326.4
37
Manatee
8
2653
331.6
27
Bradenton Christian
8
2769
346.1
32
Individual leaders
Passing
Player
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
INT
A.J. Colagiovanni, Manatee
134
213
2061
26
5
Alex Taylor, Southeast
103
177
1545
12
7
Dominick Otteni, BCS
106
201
1543
16
7
Kellen Mond, IMG
84
157
1514
16
2
Louis Colosimo, BRHS
98
146
1488
21
1
Rushing
Player
Car
Yds
Avg
TD
Bryce Williams, Mooney
187
1193
6.3
16
Raymond Thomas, BRHS
110
1036
9.4
12
Chase Brown, SSES
79
948
12
12
Fred Billy, SSES
84
752
9.0
18
Tristan Hillerich, Mooney
75
706
9.4
10
Deshaun Fenwick, BRHS
73
705
9.7
6
Kellen Mond, IMG
116
668
5.8
13
Keyon Fordham, Manatee
41
535
13.0
10
Joshua Booker, Manatee
61
521
8.5
6
Dominick Otteni, BCS
90
513
5.7
7
Receiving
Player
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Tarique Milton, Manatee
55
942
17.1
15
Kevin Etienne, BCS
34
829
24.4
8
Tyler Stevenson, Southeast
36
459
12.8
3
Terrance Pryor Jr., Southeast
29
388
13.4
3
Emmanuel Greene, IMG
21
359
17.1
4
Brian Hightower, IMG
12
357
29.8
4
Javarius Pollock, Manatee
30
352
11.7
5
Jhamon Ausbon, IMG
15
318
21.2
4
Ethan Bertrand, ODA
12
308
25.7
2
Peyton Vining, SSES
16
303
18.9
2
Travis Tobey, BRHS
18
292
16.2
4
Ryan Blechta, Mooney
23
276
12
3
Miguel Rodriguez, Bayshore
19
276
14.5
3
Bathie Thiam, BCS
12
273
22.8
4
Demetrius Davis, SSES
15
270
18
4
Scoring
Player
TDs
PAT
FG
2PT
TP
Tarique Milton, Manatee
19
0
0
1
116
Fred Billy, SSES
18
0
0
0
108
Bryce Williams, Mooney
16
0
0
0
96
Kellen Mond, IMG
13
0
0
0
78
Raymond Thomas, BRHS
12
0
0
0
72
Chase Brown, SSES
12
0
0
0
72
Deshaun Fenwick, BRHS
10
0
0
0
60
Tristan Hillerich
10
0
0
0
60
Ryan Blechta, Mooney
3
33
3
0
60
Kevin Etienne, BCS
9
0
0
1
56
