November 1, 2016 9:34 PM

Herald area football standings and statistics through Week 10

By David Wilson

Players of the week

Offense: Tarique Milton, WR, Manatee

Milton cracked 200 receiving yards for the first time, hauling in 11 passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns during a 63-41 win against Newsome in Lithia. Milton also ran for a 40-yard touchdown.

Honorable mentions: Mason Fischer, RB, Lakewood Ranch (26 carries, 228 yards, 3 touchdowns); A.J. Colagiovanni, QB, Manatee (24 for 33, 377 yards, 5 touchdowns; 7 carries, 47 yards); Chase Brown, RB, Saint Stephen's (13 carries, 166 yards, 3 touchdowns); Keyon Fordham, RB/WR, Manatee (18 carries, 140 yards, 3 touchdowns; 2 catches, 19 yards); Raymond Thomas, RB, Braden River (11 carries, 146 yards, 3 touchdowns)　

Defense: Blauvelt Georges, DB, Lakewood Ranch

Georges grabbed a pair of interception and logged four tackles to help the Mustangs beat North Port, 42-7, for their first win of the season.

Honorable mentions: Noah Arce, LB, Braden River (9 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble); Jonathan Locke, LB, Southeast (20 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble); Lethario Jones Jr., DB, Saint Stephen's (6 tackles, 1 pass defended, 1 blocked punt); Trace Parcels, CB, Lakewood Ranch (7 tackles, 1 interception)　

Standings

Class 8A-6

School

District

All

PF

PA

y-Sarasota Riverview

5-1

7-1

312

146

x-Manatee

5-1

6-3

371

244

Palm Harbor University

4-2

5-3

289

218

Lutz Steinbrenner

3-3

5-3

182

240

Lithia Newsome

3-3

4-6

239

248

Riverview

1-5

3-6

145

277

Tampa Alonso

0-6

1-8

64

279

Class 7A-11

School

District

All

PF

PA

y-Venice

5-0

8-0

393

75

x-Braden River

4-1

7-1

314

77

Palmetto

3-2

6-3

169

100

Sarasota

2-3

5-4

167

200

Lakewood Ranch

1-4

1-7

63

220

North Port

0-5

1-8

93

298

Class 5A-11

School

District

All

PF

PA

y-Wauchula Hardee

5-0

7-2

197

104

x-Southeast

4-1

4-4

166

137

Sarasota Booker

3-2

3-5

159

213

Arcadia DeSoto County

2-3

2-6

74

233

Englewood Lemon Bay

1-4

2-7

125

209

Bayshore

0-5

0-8

52

281

Class 3A-5

School

District

All

PF

PA

y-Clearwater Central Catholic

3-0

8-1

372

179

x-Cardinal Mooney

2-1

7-2

279

157

Clearwater Calvary Christian

1-2

4-5

291

238

St. Petersburg Catholic

0-3

1-7

128

306

SSAC-Coral Bay

School

District

All

PF

PA

y-Saint Stephen's

4-0

8-1

374

185

x-Bradenton Christian

2-1

3-5

241

235

x-St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep

2-1

5-3

206

155

Out-of-Door Academy

1-3

2-7

178

276

St. Petersburg Keswick Christian

0-4

1-8

93

365

Independent

School

All

PF

PA

IMG Academy

8-0

304

98

y — clinched division

x — clinched playoff berth　

Team statistics

Rushing offense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Saint Stephen's

9

2250

250

41

Braden River

8

1952

244

20

Cardinal Mooney

9

2034

226

29

Manatee

9

1824

202.7

25

IMG Academy

8

1562

195.3

20

Palmetto

9

1457

161.9

13

Out-of-Door Academy

9

1015

112.8

15

Bradenton Christian

8

885

110.6

14

Lakewood Ranch

6

519

86.5

7

Southeast

7

246

35.1

6

Bayshore

8

163

20.4

0

Passing offense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Manatee

9

2061

229

26

IMG Academy

8

1676

209.5

19

Bradenton Christian

8

1574

196.8

16

Southeast

8

1357

169.6

12

Braden River

8

1496

187

21

Cardinal Mooney

9

1017

113

9

Out-of-Door Academy

9

1006

111.8

8

Bayshore

8

826

103.3

6

Saint Stephen's

9

796

88.4

9

Palmetto

9

675

75

7

Lakewood Ranch

6

377

62.8

1

Total offense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Manatee

9

3885

431.7

51

Braden River

8

3448

431

41

IMG Academy

8

3238

404.8

39

Cardinal Mooney

9

3051

339

38

Saint Stephen's

9

3046

338.4

50

Bradenton Christian

8

2459

307.4

29

Palmetto

9

2132

236.9

20

Out-of-Door Academy

9

2021

224.6

23

Southeast

7

1548

221.1

15

Lakewood Ranch

6

896

149.3

8

Bayshore

8

989

123.6

6

Rushing defense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Braden River

8

843

105.4

8

Southeast

8

872

109

10

Palmetto

9

988

109.8

8

IMG Academy

8

881

110.1

6

Saint Stephen's

9

1207

134.1

12

Cardinal Mooney

9

1212

134.7

12

Out-of-Door Academy

9

1379

153.2

18

Bayshore

8

1389

173.6

20

Manatee

8

1532

191.5

16

Bradenton Christian

8

1550

193.8

19

Lakewood Ranch

7

1474

219

22

Passing defense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Southeast

8

693

86.6

7

Braden River

8

701

87.6

3

Palmetto

9

864

96

6

Lakewood Ranch

7

761

108.7

6

Saint Stephen's

9

1164

129.3

12

Bayshore

8

1071

133.9

17

Manatee

8

1121

140.1

11

Cardinal Mooney

9

1331

147.9

10

Bradenton Christian

8

1219

152.4

13

IMG Academy

8

1249

156.1

8

Out-of-Door Academy

9

1559

173.2

19

Team defense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Braden River

8

1544

193

11

Southeast

8

1565

195.7

17

Palmetto

9

1852

205.8

14

Saint Stephen's

9

2371

263.4

24

IMG Academy

8

2130

266.3

14

Cardinal Mooney

9

2543

282.6

22

Bayshore

8

2460

307.5

37

Lakewood Ranch

7

2294

327.7

28

Out-of-Door Academy

9

2938

326.4

37

Manatee

8

2653

331.6

27

Bradenton Christian

8

2769

346.1

32

Individual leaders

Passing

Player

Comp

Att

Yds

TD

INT

A.J. Colagiovanni, Manatee

134

213

2061

26

5

Alex Taylor, Southeast

103

177

1545

12

7

Dominick Otteni, BCS

106

201

1543

16

7

Kellen Mond, IMG

84

157

1514

16

2

Louis Colosimo, BRHS

98

146

1488

21

1

Rushing

Player

Car

Yds

Avg

TD

Bryce Williams, Mooney

187

1193

6.3

16

Raymond Thomas, BRHS

110

1036

9.4

12

Chase Brown, SSES

79

948

12

12

Fred Billy, SSES

84

752

9.0

18

Tristan Hillerich, Mooney

75

706

9.4

10

Deshaun Fenwick, BRHS

73

705

9.7

6

Kellen Mond, IMG

116

668

5.8

13

Keyon Fordham, Manatee

41

535

13.0

10

Joshua Booker, Manatee

61

521

8.5

6

Dominick Otteni, BCS

90

513

5.7

7

Receiving

Player

Rec

Yds

Avg

TD

Tarique Milton, Manatee

55

942

17.1

15

Kevin Etienne, BCS

34

829

24.4

8

Tyler Stevenson, Southeast

36

459

12.8

3

Terrance Pryor Jr., Southeast

29

388

13.4

3

Emmanuel Greene, IMG

21

359

17.1

4

Brian Hightower, IMG

12

357

29.8

4

Javarius Pollock, Manatee

30

352

11.7

5

Jhamon Ausbon, IMG

15

318

21.2

4

Ethan Bertrand, ODA

12

308

25.7

2

Peyton Vining, SSES

16

303

18.9

2

Travis Tobey, BRHS

18

292

16.2

4

Ryan Blechta, Mooney

23

276

12

3

Miguel Rodriguez, Bayshore

19

276

14.5

3

Bathie Thiam, BCS

12

273

22.8

4

Demetrius Davis, SSES

15

270

18

4

Scoring

Player

TDs

PAT

FG

2PT

TP

Tarique Milton, Manatee

19

0

0

1

116

Fred Billy, SSES

18

0

0

0

108

Bryce Williams, Mooney

16

0

0

0

96

Kellen Mond, IMG

13

0

0

0

78

Raymond Thomas, BRHS

12

0

0

0

72

Chase Brown, SSES

12

0

0

0

72

Deshaun Fenwick, BRHS

10

0

0

0

60

Tristan Hillerich

10

0

0

0

60

Ryan Blechta, Mooney

3

33

3

0

60

Kevin Etienne, BCS

9

0

0

1

56

